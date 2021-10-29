Unified to Produce College League of Legends Fall Warmup's Top 4 Matches
Wichita-based esports company "Unified" will once again partner with Riot Games to produce collegiate League of Legends broadcasts this Fall.WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wichita-based tournament operator and production company Unified Esports Association (Unified) has partnered with Riot Games to produce and stream the top 4 matches of their first ever College League of Legends Fall Warmup invitational series. This livestream broadcast will focus on the “Shurima Division,” one of two total divisions competing this Fall.
Fresh from producing several collegiate and amateur events both virtually and on-site throughout 2021, including the Spring College League of Legends Championship broadcast, Unified will once again be working with top amateur talent to offer a full production service. Other notable and Riot Games-partnered broadcasts the company has produced include both the Midwest Esports Conference, the first traveling collegiate conference, as well as the Unified Grand Prix, a Tier 1 amateur and collegiate event that saw teams advancing to the LCS Proving Grounds.
Both semifinals and finals matches for the Fall Warmup will take place over the weekend of October 30th-31st, with live coverage available starting Saturday at 11:00AM PT on Twitch.tv/UnifiedLive.
The Fall invitational matches were played out during the month of October, and will conclude this weekend as part of the livestreamed event. This season’s top four teams, and their initial match schedule for Saturday, are as follows:
McMaster University vs University of California Irvine (Saturday, October 30th at 11:00AM PT)
University of California San Diego vs Ohio Northern University (Saturday, October 30th at 2:00PM PT)
Finals will air at 12:00PM PT on Sunday, October 31st.
While standings for teams remain separate from the official conference matches set to kick off in January 2022, colleges from across North America had the opportunity to try out their rosters and compete for League of Legends related virtual prizes, such as in-game currency.
For a complete bracket overview, visit the official College League of Legends Battlefy tournament website. Follow Unified and Unified Collegiate on Twitter (@UnifiedEA and @UCEAgg) or visit their website (www.unified.gg) to get live Finals updates, and to keep up to date with upcoming esports opportunities.
