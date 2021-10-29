Submit Release
News Search

There were 577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,977 in the last 365 days.

DHHR Congratulates Dr. Rahul Gupta

​Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources congratulates Dr. Rahul Gupta as the newly confirmed director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. ​

“Under Dr. Gupta’s leadership, West Virginia engaged early in the drug epidemic as so many residents were impacted by this crisis. Dr. Gupta spearheaded the creation of West Virginia’s first Office of Drug Control Policy and set forth the development of a comprehensive approach to transform West Virginia’s long-term treatment and recovery landscape. He understood how our state was impacted by the addiction crisis and pushed for the implementation of evidence-based prevention programs and the expansion of treatment and recovery programs.

We are very proud of his accomplishments and wish him the very best with his new endeavor.”

From 2015 through 2018, Dr. Gupta served as West Virginia’s State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

You just read:

DHHR Congratulates Dr. Rahul Gupta

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.