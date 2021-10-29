DHHR Congratulates Dr. Rahul Gupta

​Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources congratulates Dr. Rahul Gupta as the newly confirmed director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. ​

“Under Dr. Gupta’s leadership, West Virginia engaged early in the drug epidemic as so many residents were impacted by this crisis. Dr. Gupta spearheaded the creation of West Virginia’s first Office of Drug Control Policy and set forth the development of a comprehensive approach to transform West Virginia’s long-term treatment and recovery landscape. He understood how our state was impacted by the addiction crisis and pushed for the implementation of evidence-based prevention programs and the expansion of treatment and recovery programs.

We are very proud of his accomplishments and wish him the very best with his new endeavor.”

From 2015 through 2018, Dr. Gupta served as West Virginia’s State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.