Henry Holland Galloway Sr. 1932-2019

The unforgettable Henry Holland "Holly" Galloway Sr. departed this stage of existence and entered the regions of immortal felicity on December 29, 2019, in Wyoming, MN, with his children by his side.

Born in Fargo, ND March 1932 to Esther Lilian (Stemhagen) Galloway and William Galloway Sr, he was the youngest of two boys. He and his older brother, William (Bill) Galloway, were raised in Tower City, ND, where 6th grade was the highest level of education attainable at that time. Their father wanted a higher level of education for his children so after his 6th-grade graduation, he continued his high school education in Valley City, ND where he was also able to play his favorite sport, basketball, in which his father was the team's coach.

Holly had honed the skills his father instilled, earning a college basketball scholarship upon graduating from Valley City High School, May 1951. Instead of using his scholarship, he answered the call to serve his country and enlisted himself in the Army National Guard. It was at that point that he answered his true calling and pursued a career in law.

Holly attended college and law school at UND in Grand Forks, ND, and after graduating with his PhD in 1957, he married Betty Mae Rude. Their first home was in Fargo, ND, where Holly joined the Vogal Law firm, and thus "H. H. Galloway - Attorney at Law" made his debut. It was 1960 when Holly's "#1 son", Henry Holland Galloway Jr., was born followed with their 2nd child, Carolyn Tara, in 1963. They moved to Grand Forks, ND in 1964, where he then served as the Municipal Court Judge for several years, during which the youngest and final member of his family, Amy Leigh, was born. After serving as judge, he then transitioned as a solo practitioner until he retired in 1997. Holly also served as the attorney for the Grand Forks County Water Resources Board for over twenty years.

"A man is never the sum of one thing" was one of the countless phrases he relentlessly recited, and Holly Galloway was certainly living proof of this one! An accomplished athlete; basketball letterman and tennis letterman, he belonged to a Legal Fraternity and Social Fraternity (vice-president, social chairman, executive committee), was a writer for the school newspaper, started and ran his own business called "Valley Lawn Service" (with several employees) while attending high school; bartended his way through college and law school, was a soldier and Staff Sergeant in the Army National Guard with an Honorable Discharge in 1963; was a member of the American Bar Association as well as a Judge and Attorney at Law for over fifty years, a member of the Elks Club & American Legion, a Mason and Shriner. Holly was also a firearm enthusiast (gun collector & sharp-shooter), recreational vocalist, ballroom dance instructor, self-proclaimed landscaper on his free time, golf enthusiast, and last but not least, a one-of-kind father, whom his children referenced as "Daddy-Dunk-Nosh".

A Grand Forks resident for roughly 40 years, the last ten he lived in a home built next to the Red River, which he named "El Lobo," meaning "lone wolf" in reflection of the fact that it was built closer to the river than any other home. Holly and his second wife, Rita (Monson) Galloway, whom he married in 1991, resided in the home by the river until the flood in 1997, when their home was completely submerged for 14 days. The painful experience of losing everything and starting over never showed on his face as he was truly a survivor.

After the flood of the century (1997), the city offered him a buy-out which he and Rita accepted and promptly purchased lakefront property on Portage Lake in Park Rapids, MN. This included two "A" framed cabins; they then built an additional log cabin home, where they spent many happy years together along with their seven children and several grandchildren visiting nearly every weekend. In 2010 Rita became ill, so the home was sold, and they moved to Minneapolis. Shortly thereafter, Rita sadly passed away. Holly continued residing in the area continuing to live independently in a modest townhome he owned for several years. His last 2-3 years were spent at Lino Lakes Assisted Living until Christmas Eve 2019. After his daughter Amy arrived, he started choking and was taken by ambulance to the Wyoming emergency room where it was discovered he had pneumonia; in Wyoming, Holly tragically breathed his last breath.

Never was there a dull moment with Holly. Traveling, exploring, and daring his children to always try new things, and out of his love for them, he felt it was his duty to set an example of how to never give up hope on yourself. He enjoyed the many nicknames he came up with for his family members and friends, and he always imparted sayings that were, at times, insightful for the instant or could bring a chuckle to a moment of extreme seriousness. A quick sense of humor and a genuine love for singing (& serenading the ladies) certainly brought joy upon the paths he crossed; all these habits remained with him until his very last days.

Born with one of the greatest and rarest gifts known to man, actual willpower, he lived a fulfilled life. Holly rarely passed on anything, namely any deal on a firearm, a stiff drink, a dance with a beautiful woman, anything served on an airplane, inter-tubing down the rapids, a shiny new Cadillac, or to serve his country. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important. Any child he knew that didn't have a bicycle due to unfortunate circumstances got a brand new one. He was easy on a man that was down and square & generous with all-one of those people you rarely meet in life and will never forget. Holly Galloway lived to be the "ripe old age" of 87 years old. With sincere hope for this world, may his generosity, kind heart, and gentle soul serve as an inspiration for many years and generations to come and live in the hearts he's left behind...

Holly Galloway is survived by his son, Henry Holland Galloway Jr., and daughter, Amy Leigh Galloway. Grandchildren; Emily Monson-_____, Lindsey Monson, Larissa Lee Taylore Galloway, Jennifer Galloway, Nickolas Holland Haase & John (J.P.) Galloway. A grandchild; ___________. Nieces; Patty, Nancy, Susan & Kimberly. Nephew; Bill Galloway Jr. He was "the last of the Mohican's" and preceded in death by his parents, William and Esther Galloway, brother Bill Galloway, his first wife Betty Mae (Rude) Galloway and widowed by his second wife Rita (Monson) Galloway.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.hansonrunsvold.com/obituaries/Henry-Galloway-2/#!/Obituary