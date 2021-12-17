Iowa Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran NCO or Officer with Mesothelioma-Insist on the Best Possible Compensation That Might Be Millions

"If your husband or dad is a career Navy Veteran and he has mesothelioma in Iowa call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about his compensation." ” — Iowa Mesothelioma Victims Center

According to the Iowa Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a career Navy Veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Iowa or anywhere in the nation please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about his compensation. It is not uncommon for a Navy Veteran NCO or Officer to receive a multi-million-dollar compensation settlement because their asbestos exposure might have been so extreme on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. For this type of Navy Veteran their exposure to asbestos may have occurred on numerous ships, submarines, or shipyards.

"If we had one vital tip for a Navy NCO or Officer who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma it would be try-to make a list of duties on the ships, or submarines you served on along with what shipyards you were required to stay at while your ship-submarine was being repaired. As Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to explain at 800-714-0303---this is exactly how to build a mesothelioma compensation claim."

The Iowa Mesothelioma Victims Center's services are available to a diagnosed person anywhere in Iowa including communities such as Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Sioux City, Waterloo, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, or Dubuque.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Iowa the Iowa Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital. Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center Iowa City: https://uihc.org/primary-and-specialty-care/holden-comprehensive-cancer-center

Individuals with mesothelioma in Iowa could have been exposed to asbestos while serving in the US Navy, or while working at a power plant, as a plumber, a boiler technician, an insulator, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. Mesothelioma typically takes three to five decades to develop. https://Iowa.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, West Virginia, Florida, Wyoming, and Washington. However, mesothelioma does happen in Iowa as the Iowa Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.