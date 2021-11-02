Glam Scrubwear Brings Breakthrough Design Innovation to Healthcare Industry

Mother and Daughter Nurse Duo Katrice Thompson and KaShirah Thompson-Monroe

African American Owned Mother and daughter nurse duo launch dual purpose uniforms for healthcare workers.

Our vision is to help elevate self-esteem, giving new and aspiring professionals that competitive edge to stand out and excel in their careers.”” — CEO, Katrice Thompson

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As nurses on the front lines during a global pandemic, mother and daughter duo Katrice Thompson and KaShirah Thompson-Monroe dedicated their days and nights to patient care. Recognizing that others in the industry could use a little inspiration, comfort, and innovation, they recently launched Glam Scrubwear, a new line of trendy healthcare uniforms that merge with futuristic work-wear concepts.

Glam Scrubwear was created to allow healthcare professionals of all backgrounds and interests to wear groundbreaking trends that are equally fashionable, functional, and cost-effective. As diversity in healthcare continues to grow, so does the need for unique options.

“While we had the idea for this business prior to the pandemic, we saw a huge need for what we had to offer in the healthcare industry as things progressed,” said Katrice Thompson, “Our vision is to help elevate self-esteem, inspire creativity and a sense of style among healthcare professionals. It’s not just how practitioners look in the mirror or on camera but how they feel when they see themselves. We are excited to give new and aspiring professionals that competitive edge to stand out and excel in their careers.”

Glam Scrubwear is now open to investment opportunities. The North American market was valued at around $8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 6%. It is anticipated to reach approximately $12 billion by the end of 2025. Making e-commerce easy and convenient, all products can be purchased at https://glam-scrubwear-llc.myshopify.com/.

“With unlimited access, creative looks, and stress-free service, we are thrilled to support more nurses, doctors, assistants, and everyone else who continues to do such amazing work in healthcare during a challenging time,” added KaShirah Thompson-Monroe. “It’s more about how you feel than how you think, and with Glam Scrubwear, you get it all!”

Initial reviews rave about the design and appeal of Glam Scrubwear: “I've been waiting for Glam Scrubwear to launch. I know that this brand is about to give the healthcare Industry a face-lift when it comes to fashion!” said industry professional Brandi Copeland.

About Glam Scrubwear

Created by mother and daughter nurses on the frontlines, Glam Scrubwear provides healthcare professionals with the latest in work-wear. With a vision to elevate self-esteem, inspire creativity and inspire innovation, Glam Scrubwear feels as good as it looks, giving new and aspiring professionals a competitive edge. For more information, please visit https://glam-scrubwear-llc.myshopify.com/

# # #