Wetime to Launch City Trip Planner at Web Summit in November

OOSTKAMP, WEST-VLAANDEREN, BELGIë, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeTime is a one-of-a-kind online service that does the planning of your city trip for you. The tool will be launched at this year’s Web Summit in Lisbon, held from November 1-4, while also looking for investors to speed up the development process.

With the possibilities offered by the internet, it has become commonplace to book our trips ourselves. We search for a cozy hotel on this site, find an interesting blog with things to do on another site, and plod through long lists of suggestions for restaurants on a third, fourth, or fifth site.

Imagine if there was one site where you were presented with an extensive itinerary, just by specifying how long you want to travel and how much you want to spend. And what if this system takes into account your travel company (single, family, friends, or couple) and the desires and tastes that you have optionally specified?

That’s what WeTime does. At the click of a button, we present an itinerary with an adapted hotel, a daily schedule, and fine restaurants to relax in between the experiences. Four alternatives flank each choice of the algorithm, and while you refine the schedule, the system learns from each switch you make to improve the results for others as well.

“The system is ready for use, but also in full development,” says founder Sietse Schelpe, “It is available for 7 major cities (Paris, London, Lisbon, Ghent, Bruges, Antwerp, Lille) and a few smaller ones, but we have the ambition to add many more cities in the short term. This is the main reason why we are looking for potential investors.”

Schelpe is online consultant marketing and web developer: “Thanks to Corona, some time was freed up in my schedule, and I set myself the challenge of writing an algorithm that does the planning of a city trip for you. I hope the result can be of service to many travelers around the world.”

