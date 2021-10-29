Commissioner Makin Awarded New England Association of School Superintendents (NEASS) ‘President’s Award’

In recognition of the Maine Department of Education’s ongoing advocacy and support for students, educators, and superintendents throughout the pandemic, the New England Association of School Superintendents (NEASS) awarded the Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin with their annual “President’s Award” last week.
The award was presented by current NEASS President and MSAD 44 Superintendent David Murphy.
