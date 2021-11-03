TRIBUTE at The Houstonian: Serving up a Fresh Fall Experience
Lauded for its innovative Tex-Lex cuisine, TRIBUTE is ushering in the fall with several new menu items.
Executive Chef Neal Cox and his team unveil several new dishes highlighting the bounty and flavors of the fall season.
We like to change several dishes on the menu each quarter to utilize the freshest ingredients available.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, one of Houston’s premier luxury hotels, is also home to TRIBUTE, its signature in-house restaurant. Lauded for its innovative Tex-Lex cuisine, TRIBUTE is ushering in the fall with several new menu items. New offerings highlight the fusion of Texas, Louisiana, and Mexican flavors in dishes such as Braised Lamb Shank, Recado Negro, and Poblano Mac and Cheese.
— Executive Chef Neal Cox
TRIBUTE’s team of chefs, headed by Executive Chef Neal Cox, work in tandem to showcase flavors from their regional backgrounds and are constantly innovating to keep the restaurant’s menus seasonally relevant and delicious.
“We like to change several dishes on the menu each quarter to utilize the freshest ingredients available,” says Cox. “Whether the dish is from Sous-Chef Juan Tuch’s childhood in Mexico or Chef de Cuisine Jeff Boudreaux’s extensive knowledge of Louisiana flavors, we make sure the flavors are authentic and elevated.”
The Houstonian’s sommelier Dat Le has also curated a selection of wines and cocktails to complement the new menu items. The fall menu also showcases several dessert options rounding out a delicious dining experience.
Located on the first floor of The Houstonian Hotel, TRIBUTE is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. The popular cocktail and dining destination has a refined atmosphere complemented by the stately Texas grandeur The Houstonian is known for. The restaurant offers spacious seating areas, a private dining experience in its Wine Room, and several areas for parties or celebrations.
Photos available here.
New TRIBUTE lunch menu items include:
Shrimp Cake served with hibiscus escabeche, crema, and salsa roja.
Wild Salmon Grenobloise served with mirliton mash, caper butter, and croutons tomatoes.
Post Oak Grilled All-Natural Chicken served with Guajillo, lime, charred tomatillo salsa, and avocado.
Texas Striped Bass Almondine served with brown butter hollandaise, Gulf crab toasted almonds, haricot verts, and lemon.
New TRIBUTE dinner menu items include:
Braised Lamb Shank Recado Negro served with 48 stone-ground grits, sundried tomato, and pickled onions.
Shrimp Cake served with hibiscus escabeche, crema, and salsa roja.
Gulf Frutti De Mer is served with 42 orzo pasta, calamari, shrimp redfish, mussels, and caldo de pescado.
Wild Salmon Grenobloise served with mirliton mash, caper butter, and croutons tomatoes.
Post Oak Grilled All-Natural Chicken served with Guajillo, lime, charred tomatillo salsa, and avocado.
Steen’s Glazed Brussels Sprouts
Poblano Mac and Cheese
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa just celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its newly renovated guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants, and a classic hotel bar. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 160 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rockslide, sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is now the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception and hallway, leading to all-new redesigned, sophisticated interiors where guests may enjoy hours of undisturbed relaxation. Trellis offers a new outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden experience with open-air cabanas, a scenic treetop dining room, renovated treatment rooms, indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian also opened Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian in July 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
