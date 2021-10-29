Submit Release
News Search

There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,037 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Josh Stein Announces Two Health Care Fraud Sentencings

For Immediate Release: Friday, October 29, 2021

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that James Aaron Lawson and Tanisha Latoy Darden each pleaded guilty to attempted medical assistance provider fraud. They were sentenced to 45 days in prison, with their prison sentences suspended in lieu of 18 months of supervised probation. Lawson was ordered to pay $1,020 and Darden was ordered to pay $855 in restitution to A Caring Heart, a Medicaid provider in Clinton.

“These health care workers cheated the Medicaid program to take money they did not earn,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “That’s illegal, and it’s a waste of taxpayer resources. My office will hold accountable health care providers when they break the law.”

Lawson and Darden were rehabilitation technicians at A Caring Heart. From April to May 2020, they submitted false timesheets claiming to have provided services to a Medicaid recipient, when in fact they were not working those hours. They were then paid for time they did not work. A Caring Heart submitted reimbursement claims for this time to Eastpointe, a Medicaid Managed Care Organization-Local Management Entity, and was reimbursed. A Caring Heart has since reimbursed Eastpointe for these false claims, and Darden and Lawson were ordered today to reimburse A Caring Heart.

These cases originated from a referral by the North Carolina Department of Health Benefits and Eastpointe, and these convictions were obtained by the North Carolina Department of Justice’s Medicaid Investigations Division and the Honorable Ernie Lee, District Attorney for Prosecutorial District 5.

About the Medicaid Investigations Division (MID)

The Attorney General’s MID investigates fraud and abuse by health care companies and providers, as well as patient abuse and neglect in facilities that are funded by Medicaid. Medicaid is a joint federal-state program that helps provide medical care for people with limited income. To date, the MID has recovered more than $900 million in restitution and penalties for North Carolina.

The Medicaid Investigations Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,160,252 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2020. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,053,414 for FY 2020, is funded by the State of North Carolina.

To report Medicaid fraud in North Carolina, call the North Carolina Medicaid Investigations Division at 919-881-2320.

###

You just read:

Attorney General Josh Stein Announces Two Health Care Fraud Sentencings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.