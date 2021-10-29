Catsy Adds Ecommerce Workflow Capabilities for New Product Introductions
This new feature reduces friction and turnaround time to launch new products.
We recognized the importance of reducing obstacles in the process of onboarding new products. This workflow is aimed at reducing this friction and creating better harmony within teams.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catsy, a product information management and digital asset management system, today announced an upgrade to its workflow capabilities for New Product Introductions. The new update now provides efficient workflow templates for businesses to improve speed-to-market
— Michael Krynski, Director at Catsy
This update to an already existing workflow functionality improves the workflow process with built-in automated checklists. The PIM’s dashboard provides standard tasks relevant to NPI processes, along with actions for products at other stages. The templates reduce setup time and increase productivity in preparing and introducing new products.
“We recognized the importance of reducing obstacles in the process of onboarding new products. This workflow is aimed at reducing this friction and creating a better harmony within teams,” commented Michael Krynski, Director at Catsy. The improvement on Catsy’s workflow aims to reduce time-to-market for product launches by 60%.
With workflow, users can configure Catsy to assign pre-set tasks, as well as user-triggered custom tasks. The workflow maintains team collaboration and eliminates delays with better communication, through updates that integrate with email or Asana. The new PIM upgrade allows for automated tasks and reduced turn-around time.
The NPI workflow update on PIM includes the following:
Cloud-based system with collaboration
Configurable workflow
Review and approval processes
User change triggered or pre-set tasks
Calendar-view of tasks
About Catsy:
Catsy empowers businesses by simplifying the way content is managed and published across online, retail, & distribution channels. Catsy PIM is a cloud-based system that centralizes & publishes product data such as product specifications, marketing content, logistics data, and digital assets. Catsy’s centralized workflow empowers users to author and publish product content all in one place. For more information, visit www.catsy.com.
