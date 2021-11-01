Sourcewater Announces Name Change to Sourcenergy
New brand reflects breadth of the company’s pioneering energy intelligence innovations
We started in water, but the technologies we invented for detecting and tracking water supply chains are now at the forefront of upstream energy and energy transition intelligence.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sourcewater, Inc., the technology leader in upstream energy and water intelligence, announced today that it has changed its corporate name to Sourcenergy. The new brand conveys the breadth of the company’s innovations in detecting and analyzing energy activity and infrastructure and its vision for supporting the energy transition. The company has earned 14 U.S. patents for its geospatial energy intelligence innovations, with over a dozen more pending.
— Josh Adler, Founding CEO, Sourcenergy
“When we started the first water recycling marketplace out of the MIT Energy Ventures program eight years ago, I never imagined we’d be here,” said Josh Adler, founding CEO. “The absence of timely, accurate water market data forced us to think creatively and apply new technologies such as A.I., machine learning, satellite imagery, location data and other unconventional sources to meet our clients’ water intelligence needs. It turned out we were inventing new ways of analyzing and visualizing the entire energy supply chain, leapfrogging conventional intelligence incumbents.
“As more of the leading E&Ps, oilfield service companies, mineral investors, private equity firms and energy analysts started switching to our geospatial data platform to gain an intelligence edge, we realized the Sourcewater brand was no longer an accurate reflection of the breadth and value of our products and client base. New services such as our FracScape real-time frac crew tracking, DirtWork Alert well pad detection to predict drilling before permits and Sourcewater Geo induced seismicity risk analytics support the entire energy supply chain. Moreover, these same proprietary advances are taking us into solar, wind, hydro, emissions, and carbon capture analytics for the energy transition. Sourcenergy better captures this vision.
“We’re always focused on finding creative, affordable solutions that help the energy industry’s forward-thinkers win more business, secure supply chains, manage costs and reduce environmental and community impacts. We started in water, but the technologies we invented for detecting and tracking water supply chains are now at the forefront of upstream energy and energy transition intelligence.”
Sourcenergy founding CEO Josh Adler will announce the new brand as a featured speaker at the TXOGA Lone Star Energy Forum at 9 a.m. on November 3rd in Dallas, TX, and at 2:15 p.m. on November 4th at the Hart Energy Executive Oil Conference in Midland, TX.
About Sourcenergy
Sourcenergy, (www.sourcenergy.com) an MIT spinout based in Houston, Texas, is the technology leader in upstream energy and water intelligence. Sourcenergy applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect, analyze and visualize upstream energy and water activity earlier, more completely and more accurately than any other source, delivering actionable insights through a geospatial data-as-a-service platform. The company has been granted 14 U.S. patents for its innovative energy intelligence methods integrating satellite imagery, mobile GPS tracking, regulatory filings and other unconventional data sources.
