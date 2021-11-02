Submit Release
Coastal Capital Acquisition Corporation Updates Shareholders on Ongoing Development Activities

Coastal Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CCAJ)

NAPLES, FL, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal Capital Acquisition Corporation is a development stage enterprise that has been focused on identifying and negotiating merger and acquisition targets. We have received numerous requests to update our shareholders on current activities. The management team at CCAJ would like to thank the loyal shareholders for their patience throughout the CE removal process and the merger candidate search process. The management team of CCAJ is actively vetting merger candidates. We have held meetings with some potential candidates and we will continue to do our due diligence on these prospective merger candidates so that we can bring the very best value to our loyal shareholders. We anticipate and hope that we will be able to announce an official merger candidate in the not so distant future.

CCAJ is traded as an OTCMarkets Pink stock. It is a shell company and has had no active operations since 2012. Earlier in 2021, the company filed all necessary disclosures to OTCMarkets to become current. Subsequently the CE designation was removed. Anthony DiNorcia, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Coastal Capital stated “ a significant effort was made to bring CCAJ disclosures current and have the CE designation removed. With that accomplished, we can devote our efforts to finding a suitable merger candidate that will add value to our shareholders.” He further stated “We want to find a candidate that not only can bring immediate value to CCAJ but will have excellent growth potential.”

Daniel F. Governile, CCAJ’s Chief Financial Officer and a Director, stated: “We can’t necessarily control the timing of identifying and negotiating merger and acquisition candidates. I understand that our shareholders would like more information and we will communicate at the appropriate time as we have something meaningful to report.”

Dan Governile
Coastal Capital Acquisition Corp.
+1 239-435-7875
coastalcapitalacq@gmail.com

