Orolia to Exhibit Latest Resilient Timing & Synchronization and Testing & Simulation Solutions at FEINDEF 2021
VersaPNT is the first compact, all-in-one Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT) system.
Spain's Leading Defense and Security Tradeshow Brings the Global Defense and Security Sectors Together to Encourage a Global Response to Security ChallengesLES ULIS, FRANCE, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orolia, the world leader in Resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), is exhibiting at Feria Internacional de Defensa y Seguridad (FEINDEF) 2021 – Spain’s leading Defense and Security tradeshow in Madrid November 3-5.
Orolia will showcase its full suite of PNT products such as the DISA approved SecureSync Platform as well as the All-in-One Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing System VersaPNT but also Atomic clocks & Oscillators, such as the mRO-50, SARBE Combat Search & Rescue Beacons and Testing & Simulation Solutions.
Orolia will also display White Rabbit Solutions from its partner Seven Solutions like the White Rabbit Z16. White Rabbit-based technologies provide sub-nanosecond synchronization accuracy, which formerly required dedicated hard-wired timing systems, with the flexibility and modularity of real-time Ethernet networks. A White Rabbit network may be used solely to provide timing and synchronization to a distributed electronic system, or to provide both timing and real-time data transfer.
More Details:
• What: FEINDEF 2021
• When: November 3-5, 2021
• Location: Booth #H8-G13
• Media Interviews: Available before, during and after the show.
About Orolia
Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com
Contacts:
Sophie Zangs (EMEA & APAC)
Orolia
+33 (0)6 07 42 39 33
sophie.zangs@orolia.com
Charles Jones (North America)
Orolia
+1 585-450-2889
