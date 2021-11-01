Rejoice Christian School Opens New STEAMM Lab

Rejoice Christian School in Owasso, OK STEAMM Lab Grand Opening Rejoice Christian School in Owasso, OK, Students in the STEAMM Lab Rejoice Christian School in Owasso, OK, Students in the STEAMM Lab

Rejoice Christian School in Owasso, OK partners with Creative Learning Systems to deliver a new STEAMM Lab

LONGMONT, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rejoice Christian School opened a new STEAMM Lab today in it’s Middle School/High School Campus! However, this lab is slightly different than the more commonly known STEAM lab. STEAM is an acronym that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. The extra M in Rejoice’s new lab represents the component of Ministry.

This state of the art lab will be an incredible space for students to learn 21st century skills through hands-on, project based, collaborative learning. This lab is fully equipped with brand new Windows computers loaded with a vast array of programs, a wide range of supplements, and a full curriculum that will guide students in their exploration of circuitry, robotics, computer graphics, video production, digital communications, and much more.

Our first course offerings for MS/HS students will begin this spring semester. The first course offerings will be one section of Introduction to STEAMM for middle school students and one section of STEAMM 1 for our high school students. We will continue with more course offerings next year with multiple sections of Introduction to STEAMM, STEAMM 1, and STEAMM 2. We are also in the process of completing our Elementary STEAMM lab and will have it ready for students at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. These labs are truly a blessing for our school and we firmly believe that the skills that students will gain through their time in these spaces will set them up for success in future careers and ministry.

For more information, contact:

Philip John

918.516.0050

13407 E. 106th Street North

Owasso, OK 74055