ReinsuranceCareers.com - The Reinsurance Industry Has Difficulty Finding Talent: 2021 Industry Hiring Trends

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Using their proprietary job data, ReinsuranceCareers.com has identified trends in hiring and outlined one aspect in which the industry is lacking compared to composite data.

As 6/1 renewals have wrapped up and the key hiring window (~Q3) closes, job postings by larger brokers (Aon, Willis Re, Guy Carpenter) are still strong. Compiling the data, ReinsuranceCareers.com has found the following:

• Demand for actuarial talent is especially strong, accounting for 24% of all reinsurance jobs (broking is ~19%)

• Only ~6% of reinsurance job postings are remote or remote-friendly. This is especially low considering that 22% of Americans are expected to work remotely by 2025 (flexjobs.com)

• Analytics-adjacent roles are as in-demand as broking roles. This may be seen as new entrants are attempting to flesh out their analytics muscle (such as Gallagher's GAIA)

• ~70% of industry jobs are filled in 30+ days, which is unusually poor compared to the composite 57%

These takeaways seem grim for the industry, which is seemingly slower to adapt and attract new talent. If companies are looking to attract talent, they should be more open to flexible or fully-remote positions — especially for the newly in-demand roles such as actuarial analysts.

