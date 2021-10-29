Gazprom and SOCAR hold working meeting
A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), took place today in St. Petersburg.
The parties discussed the potential avenues for their cooperation in the energy sector.
Background
SOCAR is Azerbaijan’s largest state-owned petroleum company engaged in oil, natural gas and gas condensate exploration, production, processing, transportation and sales.
Gazprom has a Representative Office in Azerbaijan.
