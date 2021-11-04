Getting back On the Horse with No Saddle

Fuzzy Sun Back in the Studio and Back on the Road Fuzzy Sun on tour Dec 2021 Fuzzy Sun - back on the horse and ready to play Fuzzy Sun logo featured on THE BAND'S WEBSITE Fuzzy Sun on stage and doing what they do best

How the Band had to climb back on the horse and pick themselves after Lockdown without the support they'd had before Covid-19 shut us all down.

...people like Robert Carlyle tweeting two of our tracks he’d been listening to on Spotify – “Pretty People” and “Gentleman’s Touch”. Anything like this just kept us motivated!”” — Kyle Ross - Fuzzy Sun

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The last eighteen months has been a tough time for music artists in general. Fuzzy Sun were an up-and-coming band just starting to get noticed by record labels to help them grow further.January 2019. Fuzzy Sun climbed onto the stage at Manchester’s iconic “Deaf Institute” to pick up the “Manchester Evening News/City Life- Best Newcomer Award”. They closed out the night performing to a raucous audience and ended the night chatting with previous winners and looking forward to a great year ahead. The year continued to progress nicely with their own sell out headline tour shows at Manchester’s Academy 3 and Gorilla and London’s Camden Assembly as well as supporting major UK artists such as Blossoms, Wombats and Two Door Cinema Club.Fuzzy Sun were starting to be looked at by a lot of influential music tipsters as band who were going to make it. The list included NME’s 100 List, CLASH, DORK, Earmilk, Gigwise, BBC Radio 1, BBC 6Music, Radio X and Spotify’s New Music Friday UK and Hot New Bands playlists to name but a few.Early 2020 saw Fuzzy Sun on a European tour with Dublin band Inhaler, who have made great strides over the last twelve months, with a final show in Hamburg 6th March 2020. Then came the event that stopped the world, and well…we all know what came next. “Within two weeks of returning from appearing at Gruenspan, Hamburg we were suddenly redundant!” says Kyle Ross lead singer and founder of Fuzzy Sun. ”At first, it didn’t really sink in, but as the lockdown became a reality and venues, bars, shops and just about everything else started to close, we realised things had changed drastically. The uncertainty was the real kicker. It was a real body blow, effectively sending two years of work, playing live, recording, rehearsals and the hours and miles spent travelling up and down the country, up in smoke. At least it felt like that.” Certainly, for many artists adjusting to the new way of finding an outlet for your creativity was going to be tested. The eighteen months since the lockdown started have been tough on many artists and there are so many stories of people either quitting the music industry or coming to terms that they were starting from scratch. “We did get into zoom transmissions and a live stream gig on Twitch TV plus a few other bits and pieces. Whist they were great and kept our spirits up they’re no replacement for playing live and having an audience or indeed making music with a view to releasing it. We took joy in little things like the live streams and people like Robert Carlyle tweeting two of our tracks he’d been listening to on Spotify – “Pretty People” and “Gentleman’s Touch”. Anything like this just kept us motivated!”Fuzzy Sun never contemplated quitting although during lock down they had to cope with losing some of their support. Many promoters and management teams were forced to re-structure to deal with the Covid-19 fallout and as such had to release some of their up-and-coming artists. They too became a casualty of these restructures. “Once we started to open again, we were on a horse with no saddle. In effect we were riding bareback as we no longer had a promoter and pretty much no management This makes it difficult to promote your music let alone get airplay and gigs. However, we took advantage of the period we were allowed out of lockdown and rented a house in a remote Scottish location near Stranraer and started pulling together the tracks we’d worked on during lockdown.”In celebration of coming out of lockdown and getting back on the horse , Fuzzy Sun are releasing a new EP “Since the Dog Died” on 23rd November. The EP combines elements of rock, pop and electronica with Fuzzy Sun’s own soaring melodies and cinematic textures across six brand new tracks. “We wanted to make an impact, pushing a new creative direction for the band, as I think we have really found a sound that excites us, and we feel comfortable with.” continues Kyle. Two tracks “Fake It” and “Morning Light” have already been released and have been well received enjoying airplay on Chris Hawkins BBC Radio 6, Radio X -John Kennedy, Radio XS where both tracks were “Singles of the Week”. Many of the smaller radio stations such as Amazing Radio ( https://amazingradio.com/ ) have also featured the singles and slowly but surely Fuzzy Sun are recapturing their lost time. The EP, "Since the Dog Died" is a precursor to a headline tour starting 1st December in Liverpool, taking in London, Brighton, Southampton, Sheffield, Liverpool, Birmingham, Bristol, before ending up a hometown headline show at Manchester Academy 2 on Friday 10th December. “We’ve played a few venues since August and have enjoyed being out in front of audiences again. We can’t wait to be in front of our audiences again on a slightly more regular basis and this mini tour is a perfect stepping stone for some of the other stuff we have planned and lined up in 2022. Manchester Academy will be great as tickets have been selling well and we've seen a lot of online chat about how excited people are to come and see us again. We'll be with our good friends "Fever" and "Monks", so it'll be a top night with so much good music around. We've released have a new video for our latest single ‘Morning Light’ which is animated and stems from a lot of the painting and drawing I was doing during lockdown. I really enjoyed making the video and the guys in the band all seem to think it's great fun. The previous single “Fake It” was our first really professional video, and we had a lot of fun making it. We’re really pleased with the results and it’s a tune we enjoy playing live.”With a new manager on board and a new booking agent , former Razorlight drummer David "Skully" Sullivan, they've started to make some inroads into what they know is going to be a long and difficult road. "Like any business , sometimes it's about getting the break at the right time. It can feel you're making great music but no-one's hearing it. You just need that one door to be opened and your sound suddenly starts to be heard on the streets, in offices, bars, on the radio, and in peoples playlists and headphones. We accept that we're starting again. However uncomfortable the ride is going to be, we're back on the horse and getting out on the gallops! Up the Suns!"

