UK Expat and Foreign National Investor Rental Market Review

According to Zoopla’s rental market report, year-on-year rents have risen again – this time by +7.8% – to bring the average UK rent to £1,223 a month.

The available supply of rental homes remains the most important factor in the rental market at the moment. This is unlikely to change any time soon, with a distinct lack of new investment from private landlords.

London is the worst affected region for rental growth, with year-on-year rental growth only reaching 5.1%.