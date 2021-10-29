On World Stroke Day, New York Brain Injury Lawyers Urge Americans To Learn and Implement a Simple Acronym To Save Lives
Timely intervention can stop a stroke from progressing, reverse the tragic consequences associated with strokes, and save lives.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strokes have reached epidemic levels in the United States Statistics compiled by the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association estimate that there are approximately 800,000 strokes annually in the United States, resulting in approximately 100,000 deaths each year.
And by the year 2030, one in every twenty-five adults will suffer a stroke, which translates into 3.4 million individuals
To mark World Stroke Day, New York brain injury lawyers De Caro & Kaplen, LLP have released a new video in their “Brain Injury Insider” podcast series, which urges all Americans to learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of stroke, and to seek immediate medical attention if they spot any of those signs in themselves or loved ones.
Michael V. Kaplen, a partner in the firm, and host of the Brain Injury Insider Webcast, says “When it comes to strokes, urgent medical attention is critical. Timely intervention can stop a stroke from progressing, reverse the tragic consequences associated with strokes, and save lives. ”
Kaplen, a three-term president of the Brain Injury Association of New York State, and professorial lecturer at law, teaching a course in brain injury law at the George Washington University Law School, highlights improving treatments for stroke victims, but stresses again early medical intervention can increase the effectiveness of these treatments. “Clot-busting drugs such as tPA, and mechanical interventions such as thrombectomy, referred to as “Mr. Clean,” where a clot is literally removed have improved the outlook for stroke victims. But the quicker one gets to the hospital, the sooner a firm diagnosis, prompt intervention and timely treatment can begin. You cannot afford to delay.”
Shana De Caro, a partner in the firm and Chairwoman of The Brain Injury Association of America, reiterates the simple acronym that can help to save the lives of stroke victims, “There are many recognized signs of stroke, including sudden numbness or tingling, vision changes, and severe headaches. But the simple acronym FAST — which stands for facial drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulties, and time — is a good way to remember the core signs and symptoms of stroke, and critically, to remember to act quickly, seeking urgent medical attention.”
World Stroke Day is an annual awareness campaign, led by the World Stroke Organization. The slogan of this year’s campaign is “Minutes can save lives.”
De Caro & Kaplen, LLP is a New York based personal injury and medical malpractice law firm which has successfully handled multiple malpractice cases where a stroke was not timely diagnosed in the emergency department leading to tragic outcomes.
Brain Injury Insider is a weekly video podcast, which covers the latest news and developments in traumatic brain injury, concussion, and brain injury law. The latest episode of the series, which covers World Stroke Day and the signs and symptoms of stroke, can be found on the firm’s website and YouTube channel.
World Stroke Awareness Day 2021