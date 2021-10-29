Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Set to Propel the Growth of the GI Endoscopic Guidewire Market

Endoscopic Guidewires

The global GI endoscopic guidewire market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021–2027

The improvement in precision mechanics, electronic circuits, and embedded software has enhanced the efficacy of guidewires” — QuantAlign Research

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global GI endoscopic guidewire market is likely to reach USD 584 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. Growing geriatric population, increasing adoption of minimally invasive therapies and presence of favorable medical reimbursement policies are projected to boost the market demand over the forecast period. However, lack of trained professionals may hinder the market growth over the coming years.

Endoscopy is a nonsurgical procedure that is used to examine a person's digestive tract. It includes the insertion of a long, thin tube directly into the body to observe an internal organ or tissue in detail. It can also be used to carry out other tasks including imaging and minor surgery. Guidewires have become indispensable tools in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy in order to maintain access to a lumen or cavity and to facilitate advancement of several devices. These are usually used for the advancement of rigid and balloon dilators, feeding tubes, manometry catheters, stents, and during transmucosal pseudocyst drainage in the upper GI endoscopy.

Key insights:

• Nitinol segment held the major share of the market in 2020, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period

• Upper-GI endoscopic was the largest segment in 2020, and is likely to witness a significant CAGR from 2021-2027

• North America held the majority share of the global market in 2020, however Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market consumption, and projected CAGR for the global GI endoscopic guidewire market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the global GI endoscopic guidewire market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the global market for GI endoscopic guidewire performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What would be influence of the emerging trends in global GI endoscopic guidewire industry?

• What is the degree of competition in the global endoscopic guidewire market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the global endoscopic guidewire market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the entire supply chain of global endoscopic guidewire market?

The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the global endoscopic guidewire market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers GI endoscopic guidewire market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

