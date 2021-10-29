Submit Release
Bhartiya Cryogas

Bhartiya Cryogas has a distinction of undertaking each project as a comprehensive package.

we are one of the best manufacturers of oxygen plants in world.”
— PK Dutt

GAZIABAD, UP, INDIA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In keeping with the heritage and glorious tradition of Bhartiya, a new division, Bhartiya Cryogas, an ISO Certified was established at the premises of Bhartiya Vehicles & Engineering Co. Ltd. during the year 2006.

TYPES OF PLANTS BEING FABRICATED AND SUPPLIED BY BHARTIYA CRYOGAS:

Bhartiya Cryogas has a distinction of undertaking each project as a comprehensive package, right from the design, fabrication, testing and commissioning on-site till they are fully operational.

CRYOGENICS
1) Medium Pressure Oxygen/Nitrogen Gas/Liquid Plants
2) Low Pressure Oxygen/Nitrogen Gas/Liquid Plants

PRESSURE SWING ADSORBPTION
1) PSA/VPSA Oxygen/Nitrogen Generators

INDUSTRIAL GAS PLANTS
1) Hi-tech Acetylene plants
2) Nitrous Oxide plants
3) CO2 plants
4) Cylinder Filling Station

CLIENTELE:-

Over the preceding years, Bhartiya Cryogas has been duly acclaimed and recognized overseas for supplying and commissioning several oxygen/nitrogen, hi-tech acetylene, CO2 and nitrous oxide plants to a host of elite customers from mostly Southern America, Africa, Nigeria, Middle East and South East Asian countries.

ACHIEVEMENTS:-

Bhartiya Cryogas has been awarded "International Trophy for Quality (New Millennium
Award)", International Golden Trophy for Quality (New Millennium Award) and “International Star Award for Quality (ISAQ) for the year 2011, at Geneva, Switzerland consecutively for three years on a trot as a recognition and promotion of the quality philosophy to achieve par excellence (Geneva Headquarter for the International Trophy for Quality, Switzerland).

ROLE OF BHARTIYA CRYOGAS DURING 2ND WAVE OF PANDEMIC:-

Recently the devastating second wave of Corona pandemic resulted into untimely shocking death of innumerable precious human beings primarily because of acute shortage of Medical Oxygen across the length and breadth of India including several countries worldwide.

Therefore, Bhartiya Cryogas, leading manufacturer and supplier of customized Cryogenic and PSA Medical Oxygen Generation plant spontaneously accepted the challenge to fill in the void of shortfall of Medical PSA Oxygen Generator Plant.

In this context, being the Founder CEO of Bhartiya Cryogas, let me put in record that within a short period of three months, Bhartiya Cryogas geared up their facilities on a war footing to design, fabricate and deliver customized highest quality standard Medical PSA oxygen
Generation plants on a mission mode to several Government Hospitals PAN India, under the PM Cares objectives.

Given the present scenario of impending third wave of Corona, dedicated team of Engineers are being deputed by Bhartiya Cryogas for commissioning these PSA plants to Government Hospitals located
at Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra as part of the ongoing contractual obligations.

FUTURE PROJECTS:-

a) Oxygen Project at Sri Lanka for autonomous and continuous oxygen on-site for health care facilities.
b) PSA Medical Oxygen Plants – Nigeria
c) Cryogenic Liquid Medical Oxygen Plants at Brazil and Iran.
d) Aquatic Pond Fishing Breathing System

Bhartiya Cryogas
https://www.linkedin.com/in/bhartiya-cryogas/
+91 85120 79523
info@bhartiyagroups.com
Acetylene Plants

Bhartiya Cryogas

