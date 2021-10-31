Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global hydrographic survey equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global hydrographic survey equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.

Hydrographic survey equipment includes software and hardware components. It can be installed on autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), large ships and small crafts. It assists in producing detailed plans of harbor, seabed and waterway showcasing shapes, contours, and depths. As a result, its demand is rising around the world.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Presently, there is a considerable increase in maritime trade across the globe. This, in confluence with the rising demand for accurate nautical charts, represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, hydrographic survey equipment is increasingly being utilized in offshore industries like oil and gas. This, along with numerous technological advancements, such as the incorporation of 3D and 4D technologies in hydrographic studies, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. However, the outbreak of the contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and subsequent impositions of lockdown restrictions have resulted in the temporary closure of the ports. The market is anticipated to recover losses on account of the growing development of offshore marine infrastructure fields.

Breakup by Type:

Sensing Systems

Positioning Systems

Subsea Sensors

Software

Unmanned Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Depth:

Shallow Water

Deep Water

Breakup by Platform:

Surface Vessels

USVs and UUVs

Aircraft

Breakup by Application:

Hydrographic or Bathymetry Survey

Port and Harbor Management

Offshore Oil and Gas Survey

Cable or Pipeline Route Survey

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

EdgeTech

Innomar Technologie GmbH

iXblue SAS

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Sonardyne International Ltd.

SyQwest Incorporated

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Tritech International Limited (Moog Inc.)

Valeport Ltd.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

