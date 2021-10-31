Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Analysis
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global hydrographic survey equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global hydrographic survey equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.
Hydrographic survey equipment includes software and hardware components. It can be installed on autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), large ships and small crafts. It assists in producing detailed plans of harbor, seabed and waterway showcasing shapes, contours, and depths. As a result, its demand is rising around the world.
Market Trends:
Presently, there is a considerable increase in maritime trade across the globe. This, in confluence with the rising demand for accurate nautical charts, represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, hydrographic survey equipment is increasingly being utilized in offshore industries like oil and gas. This, along with numerous technological advancements, such as the incorporation of 3D and 4D technologies in hydrographic studies, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. However, the outbreak of the contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and subsequent impositions of lockdown restrictions have resulted in the temporary closure of the ports. The market is anticipated to recover losses on account of the growing development of offshore marine infrastructure fields.
Breakup by Type:
Sensing Systems
Positioning Systems
Subsea Sensors
Software
Unmanned Vehicles
Others
Breakup by Depth:
Shallow Water
Deep Water
Breakup by Platform:
Surface Vessels
USVs and UUVs
Aircraft
Breakup by Application:
Hydrographic or Bathymetry Survey
Port and Harbor Management
Offshore Oil and Gas Survey
Cable or Pipeline Route Survey
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
EdgeTech
Innomar Technologie GmbH
iXblue SAS
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Sonardyne International Ltd.
SyQwest Incorporated
Teledyne Technologies Inc.
Topcon Corporation
Tritech International Limited (Moog Inc.)
Valeport Ltd.
