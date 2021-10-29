Artist Vatican Dolls to Release the World’s Most Expensive NFT
“Did They See My Crown” is also the world’s first NFT metaverse musicalUNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s first – and most expensive – NFT, including metaverse, musical, social media, set designs, animations and more, will be launched on Sunday, October 31, at 2 p.m. ET on the NFT marketplace OpenSea.
The musical, “Did They See My Crown,” was created by a new type of artist, Vatican Dolls, who completed the show in October after working on it for 17 years and describes it as a brand-new type of world-class entertainment. Vatican Dolls identifies as a brother-sister duo, which is reflected by his male and female vocals in the musical’s 17 songs.
Vatican Dolls is a classically trained painter, graphic artist and musician, as well as a published author from a major publishing house.
“Did They See My Crown” is the world’s most expensive NFT and always will be. Offers below the current maximum of approximately $70 million will be rejected and resales of the NFT only permitted when the selling price exceeds that of history’s previously most expensive NFT.
Vatican Dolls called “Did They See My Crown” history’s first true “Gesamtkunstwerk,” a total work of art created by one artist. Vatican Dolls composed, arranged and performed all 17 songs; wrote and sang all lyrics; wrote the story and libretto; created all sets, videos and 2D/3D animations; designed the work’s metaverse and its VR interface; and designed its integrated social media platform UrMask.
UrMask is part of the “Gesamtkunstwerk,” but doubles as a real-life, NFT-friendly social media
platform that offers complete privacy and a new freedom for artists. After a testing period by a previous team, Vatican Dolls takes full control of the site on Halloween, October 31, 2021. The platform will be in public beta until its official launch on Halloween 2022.
Because a “Gesamtkunstwerk” is powered by one artist’s vision, Vatican Dolls said, “That’s what makes ‘Did They See My Crown’ as unified as a Mozart symphony, though it’s a treasure trove of world-class entertainment, music, pop, crypto, fine art, metaverse and its own spooky social media.”
The “Did They See My Crown” NFT includes the 17 songs and a 150-page libretto and has an estimated running time of two hours and fifty-two minutes. Unlike most Broadway shows, it is not an adaptation, historic work, parody, anthology, sequel, revue or jukebox musical, but a brand-new original for our times and will appeal to audiences that traditionally don’t watch musicals.
All updates to scripts, melodies, arrangements, lyrics, social media and set design are automatically uploaded to the NFT owner’s Dropbox folder.
Vatican Dolls said the musical is “more thrilling than a Bond movie. It is the love story of the century.”
The work has never been mentioned, shown or pitched to producers, theaters or agents and will not be auctioned to Hollywood and Broadway before Halloween 2024.
Only one collector can purchase this historic NFT, but Vatican Dolls also included its video in
the far more accessible NFT Opening Night as part of a series of UrMask NFTs by Vatican Dolls.
Unlike most of today’s mass-produced NFT series, UrMask NFT Editions never exceed 100 works, all of which are unique and signed originals like etchings or bronze sculptures. This is a common standard in the art world where editions beyond 200-500 are seen as reproductions that typically lose their value over time.
A new video is always created for each numbered work in editions and most UrMask NFTs are between 4k and 8k to match big gallery and museum screens.
The NFTs are safe, certified and verified, as each NFT is built on its own exclusive, trademarked GoldHandle that anyone can check on UrMask.com. Each NFT includes its own unique 3D GoldHandle that can be used in any metaverse and virtual gallery.
To view the UrMask NFTs on OpenSea, visit opensea.io/collection/urmask.
