Himiway To Launch Three New E-Bikes, Coming November 2021
Himiway is adding three new e-bikes to their product lineup, due for release this November.EL MONTE, CA, USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Himiway, the electric bike brand operating since 2017, has announced three new products to launch in November 2021. The three new 2022 Himiway E-Bikes – the ‘Softail supreme e-bike’, the ‘multifunctional e-bike’, and the ‘premium all-terrain e-bike - are entirely new to the Himiway lineup.
Affordable e-bikes are increasingly common, as green modes of transport and sustainability become increasingly sought after by the public. 'Fat tire' e-bikes are also increasingly standard. Fat tires offer stronger grip and traction, making the e-bike experience more enjoyable for riders. Himiway already offers specialized characteristics making their bikes unique – these include long battery life, high power, and an odometer. Now, Himiway is launching three more of their fat tire e-bikes to add to their collection.
First up in the new additions to Himiway is the ‘Softail supreme e-bike’. While the prices are not officially announced yet, the Softail seems to be the higher-end of the three new bikes announced by Himiway. The Softail is between $2,000 and $3,000; however, the price is yet to be announced. Himiway describes Softail as the most innovative bike they have yet to offer. With first notch suspension, the ‘Softail supreme e-bike’ is part of Himiway’s e-bike revolution.
The second bike to be released by Himiway this Fall is the ‘multifunctional e-bike’. A cheaper option when compared to Softail, the multifunctional is designed to fulfill all requirements as an e-bike. This includes grocery shopping or weekend trips. While the price has yet to be compared, the ‘multifunctional e-bike’ is set to be between the $1,000 and $2,000 mark.
Finally, the ‘premium all-terrain e-bike’ is the final e-bike to be launched by Himiway this October. Around the same price point as the 'multifunctional e-bike', the premium all-terrain combines a mountain bike and an urban cruiser. As an all-terrain e-bike, the premium is suitable for off-road adventures.
The three new e-bikes launched by Himiway are set to be more of their high-quality yet affordable products that will dominate the affordable e-bike market. While the price point has yet to be confirmed, all three new releases are set to be within the $1,000 to $3,000 mark. All three will be released in October 2021, and more information about each bike will be available in the coming months. For more information and to keep up to date on Himiway and their new releases, visit https://himiwaybike.com/.
About Himiway
Himiway is an electric bike company operating out of El Monte, California, since 2017. Created by Mike Walker, Himiway is born of Walker’s passion for cycling that began at age five. Since 2017, Himiway has expanded to reach international markets, including in the UK and Germany. Green travel is part of their brand philosophy, and Himiway believes electric bikes are the future - they offer a green alternative to cars and reduce pollution. In addition, Himiway bikes are high-quality, low-price, and come with the positive customer experience Himiway pride itself on. For more information on Himiway and their bikes, visit https://himiwaybike.com.
