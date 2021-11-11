pCloudy (now Opkey Digital) partners with Maveric Systems to disrupt the Global Banking Sector
pCloudy and Maveric partnership will accelerate digital transformative journeys of global Banking and FinTech firms through various DevOps strategies.
We are glad to be partnering with a well known name in the banking tech space such as Maveric Systems.”DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- pCloudy, a continuous testing cloud platform (now Opkey Digital) is proud to welcome Maveric Systems, a leading banking tech transformation solutions company as a new partner on-board. pCloudy is your one-stop-shop solution for all your app testing needs. With various testing capabilities and integrations that are easily accessible, the platform has become a favourite among many quality engineers, testing teams, and app developers. Needless to say, Maveric complements the work at pCloudy as they drive digital transformation in the global banking sector. This strategic alliance between pCloudy and Maveric will accelerate digitalization and quality engineering in the world of banking across the globe.
Commenting on this partnership, Aravind Ponniraivan – Senior Vice President of Quality Engineering business at Maveric Systems said “Banks across the world are looking to transform digitally at a rapid pace. Engineering quality with speed across a vast scale requires new age solutions for testing efficiency and faster time to market. The strategic alliance with pCloudy strengthens our overall digital quality engineering proposition for accelerating banking transformation”
The pCloudy partnership is of significant essence for Maveric’s 2025 growth mission. This critical mission is part of Maveric’s 4.0 journey, which includes a gamut of banking solutions which are being built across the focus areas of customer experience, regulatory compliance, digital operations and connected core systems.
Overview of pCloudy
pCloudy is a one-of-its-kind full lifecycle testing platform that not only helps you with testing your apps for Mobile devices alone, but also provides testing capabilities to test your web apps on various desktop computers and tablets. pCloudy’s solutions and unique offerings allows us to assist companies of all sizes from small and medium businesses to large enterprises. The Testing platform makes adopting Continuous Testing methodology easy by integrating popular CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, Bamboo and collaborative tools like Slack and Jira to log bugs and fix errors through collaboration with other team members and clients across the globe.
Here's what Avinash Tiwari, the Co-founder of pCloudy has to say - “We are glad to be partnering with a well known name in the banking tech space such as Maveric Systems. We’re sure that this partnership will go a long way to create a digital dent in the banking and fintech space in the days to come.”
About Maveric Systems
Maveric Systems, an award winning and domain-led, Bank Tech specialist partners with global banks to solve their business challenges through emerging technology. Maveric has supported more than 65+ banking transformation across retail, corporate and wealth management lines of business. The contextual solutions proposed and deployed by Maveric technology specialists help banking customers navigate a rapidly changing environment, enabling sharper definition of their goals and measures to achieve them.
The core banking expertise of Maveric Systems and the proficiency of testing capabilities of pCloudy will surely slingshot the Global Banking and Fintech space into the futuristic digital realm.
The Partnership Goal
We believe this partnership between pCloudy and Maveric will disrupt the global banking economies and accelerate technological advancements in quality engineering to provide exceptional digital experiences to customers from across the globe.
