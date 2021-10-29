Take in Expo 2020 Dubai with Avani Hotels in Dubai
The much anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai, the latest edition of the World's Fair, swung its doors open on 1st October.
Running until 31st March 2022 throughout Dubai's perfect 'winter' season, Expo 2020 Dubai promises architectural marvels, engaging and immersive activities and plenty of food for thought. Given the scope of the exhibition, visitors are recommended to allocate four to five days to exploring the must-see pavilions and attending shows. Conveniently located close to the exhibition site, Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai Hotel offers an Expo 2020 Dubai Stay Package that includes a stay in an airy Superior Room, multi-day Expo 2020 passes, and breakfast at the chic Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub.
Guests can start their Expo 2020 Dubai experience by touring the Thematic District inspired by the traditional architecture of the Al Fahidi District in old Dubai, or stop by the UAE Pavilion where Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava stacked 28 carbon fibre gravity-defying "wings" to build a roof inspired by the shape of a falcon's wing. The minimalist Brazilian Pavilion uses clever projection mapping technologies to give visitors a 360-degree experience inspired by nature and its potential, providing an interesting backdrop for photo opportunities.
Titled "Poem Pavilion", the UK Pavilion displays an AI-generated poem across a cone-shaped cross-laminated timber façade — a take on AI-generated poetry in architectural form. Nature-minded guests will appreciate Singapore's plant-filled Pavilion featuring a "three-dimensional garden", as well as the Dutch Pavilion by V8 Architects, who created 'a biotope in the desert, with a unique sensory experience'.
Boasting a direct metro link, Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai offers guests the convenience of reaching the Expo 2020 site by metro, with each ride costing Euro 1.8 and taking around 25 minutes. A taxi will cost around Euro 12 one way.
Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai's Expo 2020 Dubai stay package (www.avanihotels.com/ibn-battuta-dubai/offers/expo-2020-offer) is valid until 31st March 2022 and starts at Euro 128 per person per night for a minimum of five nights. For more information and reservations, please contact the hotel by calling +971 4 574 3000 or emailing res.vibn@avanihotels.com.
For guests that still would like the convenience of travelling to the Expo but are looking to be closer to Palm Jumeirah, Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites boasts a great central location, an infinity pool and spectacular views of Dubai skyline or The Palm Jumeirah. Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites Expo package (www.avanihotels.com/palm-dubai/offers/an-excellent-expo-getaway) includes one complimentary Expo one-day ticket per person per stay, with rates starting from Euro 206.
For travellers looking to explore more of Dubai, a trip to the Deira Old Souk and Spice Souk is a must or aerial sightseeing of Dubai's coastline with Seawings. Avani Deira Dubai Hotel is an ideal location for exploring the other side of the town's culture, with rates starting from Euro 68.
