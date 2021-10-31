Kosher Food Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2026

Kosher Food Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Kosher Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Kosher foods represent food and beverages that are manufactured conforming to the Jewish dietary regulations. Kosher food laws necessitate absolute isolation of milk and meat-based products derived from seafood, pigs, rabbits, camels, kangaroos, etc. It includes the use of meat, dairy, and pareve products procured through ritualistic manner to produce bread, pasta, juices, cereals, frozen meals, snacks, etc. Kosher foods offer several benefits, including higher quality, safety standards, minimal risks of developing E. Coli and salmonella, etc. It also assists in reducing blood cholesterol levels and is suitable for vegetarian consumers.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Kosher Food Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of lactose intolerance among the masses is primarily driving the global kosher food market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for kosher food products among non-Jewish consumers on account of the elevating awareness about its benefits is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, shifting consumer preferences toward allergen-free, clean label, and organic food products is further augmenting the global market. Additionally, the increasing consumer demand for ethically and locally sourced ingredients is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Numerous quick-service restaurants (QSRs), hotels, and cafes are also experimenting with high-quality kosher-certified foods to provide customers with a unique and authentic experience. Apart from this, the rising consumer health consciousness and the escalating demand for vegan dietary products are further expected to fuel the kosher food market in the coming years.

Kosher Food Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Blommer Chocolate Company (Fuji Oil Co. Ltd), Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Cargill Incorporated, Conagra Brands Inc., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Empire Kosher Poultry LLC (The Hain Celestial Group Inc.), General Mills Inc., Kellogg's Company, Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc. and The Kraft Heinz Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Buckwheat

• Seafood

• Lamb

• Pulses

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Culinary Products

• Snacks and Savory

• Baker and Confectionery Products

• Meat

• Beverages

• Dietary Supplements

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Grocery Stores

• Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

