ANY.RUN for Education: Malware Sandbox to Benefit Universities

ANY.RUN gives a new free opportunity for researches. Teachers and students of cybersecurity courses can work in a team, analyze malicious objects and URLs.

USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN gives a new free opportunity to use our service for university professors and lecturers. Teachers and students of cybersecurity courses can work in a team together and analyze malicious objects and URLs. Level up your programs with a new approach to malware analysis!

ANY.RUN sandbox

ANY.RUN is an interactive malware analysis sandbox. The service detects, analyzes, and monitors cybersecurity threats. ANY.RUN is holding a leading position among platforms that detect malicious programs. 150k malware analytics work with the service every day. And a lot of users benefit from the platform’s results of the investigation.

ANY.RUN advantages for education

Our sandbox is convenient for learning:

See the results of analysis right away, how malware executes, and it doesn’t require any preparation. Just start the task and get the result.

A user-friendly interface allows performing effective and qualitative investigations even for junior specialists.

A huge database of samples and IOCs.

Detailed reports will help you find the necessary information quickly and export it.

Work together on one sample. Create a team and track each member’s activity.

Get an exclusive offer

ANY.RUN is glad to offer an opportunity for university professors to use ANY.RUN service for free:

Lecturers are provided with a premium plan, so they can create a team of students and work together on different samples.

Students also get extended access to advanced features that allow users to carry out malware analysis and plunge into the investigation of cyber threats.



Contact us at support@any.run for more information with the tag “ANY.RUN for education”. Note that the number of places is limited.

You can find more details in the blog post: https://any.run/cybersecurity-blog/free-sandbox-for-education/

Read more

ANY.RUN has a successful experience of integration into cybersecurity courses. Have a look at this use case:

We have partnered with Dakota State University. It integrates ANY.RUN into 3 malware analysis courses: Malware Analysis, Intrusion Detection, and Advanced Malware. Find out about them here: https://any.run/cybersecurity-blog/dsu-collaboration/



Contact information

Galina Zueva,

PR Manager at ANY.RUN

Email: g.zueva@any.run

Twitter: @GLZueva