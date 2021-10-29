Global Fluorine Silicone Rubber Market Value To Reach $232.00 million by 2027: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Fluorine Silicone Rubber Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Fluorine Silicone Rubber Market is accounted for $129.12 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $232.00 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Growing demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles and increasing commercial aircraft production are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of fluorine silicone rubber is hampering the market growth. Based on the end-user, the automotive segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the surging demand for smaller engine compartments, increased exhaust gas recirculation and decreased airflow, and the high-end temperatures in under-the-hood environments (requiring efficient and temperature resistant materials) in the automobiles coupled with the increasing automotive production in the emerging economies. Moreover, considering the current automotive trends for small engine designs and increased efficiency, the increase in design flexibility as a result of innovative materials like FVMQ is boosting the demand for these rubbers in the automotive industry.
Technologies Covered:
• Liquid Injection Molding
• Extrusion
• Compression Molding
• Calendaring
• 3D Printing
End Users Covered:
• Oil & Gas
• Electronics & Semiconductors
• Automotive
• Aerospace & Defense
