Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Worth Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 18.4% During Forecasts 2019 -2027
Stratistics MRC report, Electric Vtol Evtol Aircraft Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market is accounted for $58.80 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $227.10 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. Increasing road traffic congestion in urban areas and the need for faster and efficient transportation are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the lack of required infrastructure is hampering the market growth. The Electric VTOL (eVTOL) aircraft is an expression used to explain the type of systems that facilitate on-demand, highly automated, safe, passenger, and cargo-carrying air transportation services in a metropolitan environment for unmanned and manned aircraft systems.
By geography, the Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to growing investments by leading eVTOL and drone manufacturers to develop urban air mobility in the region. Moreover, increasing demand for automation and globalization in countries such as China, India, Japan, is positively influencing the growth of the market. Some of the key players profiled in the Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market include Airbus S.A.S, Airspace Experience Technologies, Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Aircraft Corporation, EHANG, Embraer, Karem Aircraft, Lilium, Neva Aerospace, Opener, Pipistrel, Porsche, The Boeing Company, Volocopter, and Workhorse Group.
