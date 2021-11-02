The Choices: An Adventure in Terror, Treasure, and Romance
Cresting Wave Publishing is Pleased to Present Alan L. Moss' Latest ThrillerSPOKANE, WA, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alan L. Moss' thriller plots involve complex schemes to amass power and wealth, often concerning rare substances, innovations, scientific breakthroughs, and exotic locations not well known by the general public. Unconventional settings include New Zealand’s Canterbury Plains, Andorra La Vella, Kakabeka Falls, Ontario, and the Yucatan jungles of Mexico.
His latest offering, "The Choices," is as current as the nation’s crisis in white supremacy, hate, and violence. And as historic as the Chicxulub asteroid that crashed into the Yucatan Peninsula, killing most living creatures, including the dinosaurs sixty-six million years ago. The action spans three continents and six nations, offering colorful backdrops for a race to an unprecedented fortune in diamonds.
Based on newly generated NASA measurements and a unique theory, a Ph.D. geology student concludes the Chicxulub asteroid created a fortune in hidden diamonds. When she discovers her business partner and financier is of questionable character, she escapes to Canada to plan an expedition to mine the stones.
Gary Levin arrives in the same Canadian village to mourn the loss of his wife, senselessly murdered during a white supremacist shooting. He soon finds a wounded golden retriever and a flash drive of unknown origin.
Puzzled by information on the flash drive, Levin learns the data could guide mining the fortune in diamonds from Mexico’s Yucatan cenotes. Although there is danger diving/mining the waters and evidence of opposition plotting their demise, the lure of the diamonds and the opulence they represent are too much to resist.
Levin and his companions crisscross the globe in a race to obtain the diamonds before the spurned financier and an approaching hurricane can disrupt their efforts.
About the Author
Alan L Moss, Ph.D., is a unique and emerging voice in commercial fiction. His experience as a Congressional Fellow in the U.S. Senate, agency Chief Economist, and expert witness has provided him with a background rich with provocative contacts and compelling issues. His published novels spin sophisticated tales of conspiracy, politics, adventure, love, sex, revenge, and subterfuge. His protagonists are educated people driven to reach outside their routine environments to oppose far superior forces. Alan has written five published novels and two nonfiction works.
