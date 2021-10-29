PLEASE JOIN US FOR A RALLY IN SUPPORT OF ERIC ADAMS, WITH A MUSICAL PERFORMANCE BY THE ARTISTS OF MLIFE MUSIC GROUP
Norman Alexander, Annabel Oreste, and Grammy Award-Winning Song Writer Anslem Douglas Will Perform for Eric Adams at The Campaign Rally on Saturday, October 30NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MLife Music Group, known for bringing together music artists and philanthropists to support local communities around the country, will headline two of its premier artists at NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric L. Adams upcoming event taking place this week.
MLife’s Norman Alexander, whose debut single "No Goodbyes" was well received by millions of viewers, and Canadian sensation Annabel Oreste, who quickly garnered attention after performing on Star Académie -TVA- Canada; will perform at the Mayoral candidate's campaign rally event on Saturday, October 30, at The Dredsurfer Grill, 16-27 Seagirt Blvd, Far Rockaway, NY; from 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm.
"As artists, we stand for all communities, hence our support for Candidate Adams," says CEO Mike Jean. We are in a time where strong leadership is needed to help build back our communities, and Adams is the one to do it."
MLife' s artists will support the efforts alongside Grammy Award-Winning Song Writer Anslem Douglas, best known for his popular hit "Who Let the Dogs Out."
We encourage local community residents to come out and enjoy a special performance with us. To learn more, please visit https://www.mliferecords.com/
MLife Music Group is a company that features a talented management team, including Mike Jean as President & CEO. It might sound like a big claim, but we are an international group of music experts who take a panoramic view of artists’ careers.
Annabel Oreste - Body and Soul