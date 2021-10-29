Global E-Commerce Market To 2027: Influence of social Networking Platforms on the Society is the Propelling Key Factor
Stratistics MRC report, Wearable Robots And Exoskeletons Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global E-Commerce market is accounted for $3.69 trillion in 2018 and is expected to reach $18.89 trillion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include women preferring online shopping, increased influence of social networking platforms on the society, customer interaction & marketing forces and multimedia convergence. However, risk of e-commerce frauds and imprecise return policies are the restraining factors for the growth of the market. On the basis of geography, APAC will be the significant growing region in the e-commerce market during the forecast period owing to the increasing internet penetration and high purchasing power of the middle-class population. The local vendors dominate the region’s market and restrict the influence of foreign players, thereby maintaining the revenue growth. Some of the key players in e-commerce market include Apple, eBay, Groupon, 360buy.com, Microsoft, Alibaba, Amazon.com, Google, PayPal, Sony store, iTunes, Amway, Wal-Mart, Snapdeal, Symantec, Barnes & Noble, Flipkart, Jabong, Lenskart, and Myntra.
