Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Journey Member Jonathan Cain Releases Oh Lord Lead Us EP
Inspired EP Invites Prayer, Renewal, Commitment; Pure Flix Features Cain, Selects “Oh Lord Lead Us” As Theme Song For New Show
It’s not just ‘I go to church,’ it’s a love exchange, a love surrender. We have a 24/7 God, and every year we need to reestablish a covenant with our faith and recommit with praise, worship, prayer.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Journey band member Jonathan Cain globally releases his six-song EP, Oh Lord Lead Us, today (Oct. 29) from Identity Records with The Fuel Music distribution. The EP precedes Cain’s upcoming and sixth solo album in as many years (release date to be announced) and continues this iconic artist’s offerings of faith-inspired new music.
— Jonathan Cain
Following the release of his biggest solo hit to date with the title track “Oh Lord Lead Us,” which was featured by American Songwriter, The 700 Club, ABC Audio, Worship Leader, Ultimate Classic Rock and many more, Cain’s new EP is a beautifully crafted musical invitation to prayer, renewal and commitment.
“It’s not just ‘I go to church,’ it’s a love exchange, a love surrender,” shares Cain, who leads worship weekly at City Of Destiny where his wife, Paula White-Cain, is the Senior Pastor. “We have a 24/7 God, and every year we need to reestablish a covenant with our faith and recommit with praise, worship and prayer. The more you can commit, the more blessed you will be.”
Cain, who is earning his pilot’s license, likens it to flying an airplane. “You can’t just halfway be a pilot, you have to be all in.”
Sharing his personal faith story along with new music in December on the debut episode of the Pure Flix show, “Rockin On Heavens Door,” Cain’s “Oh Lord Lead Us” will also serve as the show’s theme song, opening each episode that is set to feature other well-known musical guests.
In addition to the title song, Oh Lord Lead Us includes “Something Greater,” named after and inspired by his wife’s acclaimed book, and the American Songwriter-premiered “Beautiful Thunder.”
“There’s a conversation going on up there as sound waves roll across the land,” thought Cain as he watched a recent storm near his home in Florida. “You can feel the earth shake, the ground beneath your feet rolling. It’s one of the only places you can see power like that. This is a way that God can get to us, how He got to me. Next time people hear a thunderstorm, I hope they think of this song.”
Roll on, roll on
Mighty waves that shake the ground
Roll on, roll on
Move with glorious sound
Beautiful Thunder
(From “Beautiful Thunder” chorus)
Produced by Cain, mixed by David Kalmusky (Justin Bieber, The Fray, Keith Urban), mastered by GRAMMY Award-winning Adam Ayan (Paul McCartney, Carrie Underwood, Foo Fighters), Oh Lord Lead Us was recorded at Cain’s state-of-the-art Addiction Sound Studios in Nashville with select parts done remotely.
The full Oh Lord Lead Us EP track listing follows:
1.) Oh Lord Lead Us
2.) Pray to the Father
3.) Worship Our Way
4.) Beautiful Thunder
5.) Something Greater
6.) No One But You Jesus
With more solo music, a songwriting event and a Christmas concert to be announced in the near future, Cain, with his band Journey, closed the second and final night of the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas Sept. 18 in an iHeart-lauded “epic performance.” Featured this week in the Wall Street Journal, Cain also led worship during the Unleashed Conference hosted by Paula White Ministries (Sept. 30 – Oct. 3).
Cain is further host of the “Anchored” podcast, sharing his heart on topics of faith, family, marriage, manhood and music, and is featured on his wife’s television shows “Paula Today” and “Faithfully” seen on the Life Network For Women and Daystar Television.
Releasing five solo albums over the last several years, including his 2019, Billboard-featured More Like Jesus that Parade calls a “triumphant new album,” the solo recordings follow a long line of hits that bear this iconic artist’s signature. As a member of Journey, Cain has written or co-written such massive radio hits as the best-selling catalog rock song in iTunes’ history, “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and “Who’s Crying Now,” “Open Arms,” “Faithfully” and many more.
All the latest news about Cain, his solo albums and Rolling Stone-lauded, Publishers Weekly-bestselling Don't Stop Believin' book, touring, speaking engagements, philanthropy and more can be found at:
https://jonathancain.org
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheJonathanCain
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonathancainmusic/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jonathancainmusic/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVwoPsszqiOPQEvms_ynxlw
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6APhaZEvvKh99J2c3TVM3i
TikToc: https://www.tiktok.com/@jonathancainmusic?
About Jonathan Cain:
In 1976 Jonathan Cain released his first solo record, Windy City Breakdown. In 1979 he joined the band, The Babys, and in 1980 joined the rock band, Journey, rounding out the songwriting genius behind the defining album, Escape, which was RIAA certified Diamond this year. Cain's signature piano, synth playing and songwriting contributions with Journey, The Babys and Bad English have earned him many Billboard hits, multiple Gold, Platinum and Diamond-selling records, a Star on the Hollywood walk of fame, a GRAMMY nomination and the best-selling catalog rock song in iTunes’ history (“Don't Stop Believin'”). Journey was named as the fifth best band in rock history in a 2005 USA Today opinion poll, was inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 and continues today, selling out major venues worldwide. Cain’s solo albums that released amidst acclaim in recent years include: What God Wants To Hear (2016), Unsung Noel (2017), The Songs You Leave Behind (2018), More Like Jesus (2019) and Piano Worship (2020).
About The Fuel Music:
Established in 2008, The Fuel Music & Management, LLC, is a leading artist management and artist solutions company that independently distributes music internationally. Based in Nashville, TN, the Fuel team brings over 70 years of combined music industry experience in record label operations, major label distribution and marketing, and artist management for artists ranging from upstart bands to GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-Platinum artists. More information on the company can be found at www.thefuelmusic.com.
