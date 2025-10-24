Martin Smith, Josh Baldwin 'I Could Sing Of Your Love Forever' Duet Releases From House Of Worship Project

Genre Defining Anthem From Billboard-Featured Project With 25 Renowned Artists Follows Darlene Zschech, Cece Winans Plus Tim Hughes, Cody Carnes Duet Singles

I started playing guitar in high school and there were all these songs that were just very piano driven. And I remember, specifically, ‘I Could Sing Of Your Love Forever’ opened the door for me.” — Josh Baldwin

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist, songwriter, producer and modern worship pioneer Martin Smith is joined by Gold-certified singer, songwriter and worship leader Josh Baldwin on the new expression of “I Could Sing Of Your Love Forever.” Available now at streaming and digital outlets worldwide from The Fuel Music ( www.thefuelmusic.com ) via https://slinky.to/ICouldSingOfYourLoveForever , the song is the third single from the full-length, Billboard-featured House of Worship album that is slated to be released in January 2026.Helping to define an entire era of modern worship in the 90’s, “I Could Sing Of Your Love Forever” is still bridging generations today. The reimagined worship anthem continues to champion the message of God’s endless love for people while bringing a new sound that is accessible to listeners globally.The story of the song began in the small village of Littlehampton on the south coast of England where Smith led worship for a monthly youth event called Cutting Edge. Not knowing anything about the Christian music industry burgeoning in America, his focus was on the 1,000 kids that showed up every month. “That was our world,” he remembers. “And every month it was like, ‘Okay, God, what are you going to say? What do you want us to sing next month? I need another song to put on the lips of these kids that are coming.’ And they weren't just church kids, it was open for everybody.”It was out of this movement that drew as many as 10,000 young people for special events that “I Could Sing Of Your Love Forever” was birthed. “I remember getting this plastic swimming pool and kids were coming down front, getting baptized in the moment,” shares Smith. “We're worshipping and like, right, you've just got saved, in you go. … amazing memories.”“I started playing guitar in high school and there were all these songs that were just very piano driven,” says Baldwin. “And I remember, specifically, ‘I Could Sing Of Your Love Forever’ opened the door for me. It was the first time I'd heard spontaneous worship recorded … and I was like, ‘we can do that?’ It just gave me permission to worship that way.”“I think now we're in an interesting moment in history in the church where that permission needs to be given again,” responds Smith. “I don't think God's ever said once, ‘This is the sound that I like.’ And, yet, we've tricked ourselves into thinking that we've sort of found what He really likes. But I don't think you find that in scripture. It's like, ‘Make a holy noise.’ So I think there'll be some new things that come along. And I think we'll be glad for that.”The ‘holy noise’ of “I Want To Sing Of Your Love Forever” follows the House of Worship lead single and video, “Shout To The Lord - Live” ( https://slinky.to/ShoutToTheLord ), a duet of this global worship anthem by original writer and Dove Award-winning, RIAA Gold-selling Australian worship pioneer Darlene Zschech and 17-time GRAMMYAward-winning gospel icon CeCe Winans. The second single and video from the project released last month, “Here I Am To Worship - Live” ( https://slinky.to/HereIAmToWorshipLive ), the No. 1 most popular song sung in churches for two consecutive years (2003 and 2004), features the song’s Dove Award-winning writer Tim Hughes and four-time GRAMMY-nominated Cody Carnes.With more duets to be revealed in the coming months, this groundbreaking album unites for the first time the world’s most iconic worship artists with today’s leading and emerging voices in worship music. Twenty-five artists in all collaborate to reimagine classics, offering a fresh and inspiring expression that bridges generations and celebrates the enduring power of worship music. Together, these artists have received 48 GRAMMY Awards (138 nominations) and 183 Dove Awards, including seven awards earlier this month.Following the release of the album, a one-of-a-kind House of Worship event is set to stream Feb. 1, 2026 in partnership with The Fuel Music and in:ciiteEvents. Churches, small groups and more are invited to register at https://houseofworshipmusic.com/events/ for this World Vision sponsored event that promises to be an unforgettable night of worship with believers from around the globe.Artists featured on the recording and stream include Brenton Brown, Brian and Jenn Johnson, Brian Doerksen, CeCe Winans, Charity Gayle, Chris Brown (Elevation Worship), Chris McClarney, Christy Nockels, Cody Carnes, Darlene Zschech, Ed Cash (We The Kingdom), Hillary Scott (Lady A), Israel Houghton, Josh Baldwin, Kari Jobe, Leeland Mooring, Martin Smith, Matt Redman, Michael W. Smith, Mitch Wong, Naomi Raine, Pat Barrett, Paul Baloche and Tim Hughes.Produced by Paul Mabury and John Hartley, House of Worship features four-time GRAMMY and 45-time Dove Awards-winner Michael W. Smith on piano; twice GRAMMY-winning Mabury on drums; three-time GRAMMY and Dove Award-winning Dwan Hill on organ; Stu Garrard on guitar; David Curran on bass; and more stellar musicians.The full, House of Worship project, executive produced by Michael W. Ori Music Group proudly presents the House of Worship project, a bold testament to its commitment to creating, funding and creatively directing impactful content that inspires, uplifts and fosters hope, guiding people across the globe toward intimacy with God.The concept, ideation and creative content for House of Worship comes from industry veterans and co-executive producers Danny McGuffey, Steve Nicolle and John Hartley.

