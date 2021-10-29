Skin Lightening Products Market Value Expected to Reach $8011.17 million by 2026: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Skin Lightening Products Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Skin Lightening Products Market is accounted for $4075.00 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $8011.17 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Increasing consumer consciousness in regards to their physical appearance and rising demand for skincare products especially based on natural and organic ingredients are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, government regulations on the product are one of the restraining factors for the market. Moreover, lifestyle changes coupled with increasing disposable income is providing ample opportunities for market growth. By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing grooming awareness among individuals coupled with the increase in the number of multi-brand specialty stores in the region and improving lifestyles of the consumers along with the increasing per capita disposable income of the consumers. Some of the key players profiled in the Skin Lightening Products market include VLCC Health Care Limited, Unilever PLC, Shiseido Company, Procter & Gamble Company, Lotus Herbals Private Limited, L’Oreal S.A., Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Clarins Group, Beiersdorf AG and Avon Products.
Natures Covered:
• Synthetic
• Natural/ Herbal
• Organic
Price Ranges Covered:
• Premium
• Mid-Range
• Economical
Products Covered:
• Foam
• Gel
• Scrub
• Cream and Lotion
• Serum and Toner
Distribution Channels Covered:
• Pharmacy
• Hypermarket/Supermarket
• E-Retailer
• Specialty Outlet
• Convenience Store
• Beauty Salon
End User Covered:
• Men
• Women
