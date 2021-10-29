Web 3.0: The Next Generation Of The Internet Launching On Kickstarter

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the brink of turning 20, Amin Nasseri and his team plan to compete with tech giants, such as Google and Facebook. They claim to have found the solution to Web 3.0. "The next generation of Web will no longer rely on third-party intermediaries, like Google and Facebook, to connect us", says Amin. He further added, "Web 3.0 or the DWeb runs by itself, ensuring privacy, no downtime and no censorship."

Decentralized Web, or in short DWeb, uses a p2p network structure rather than a client-server. In simple terms, every user is a client and server of the network. Therefore, rather than putting your trust in a third-party server, you will have to trust yourself! You will be able to control your data in sovereignty whilst the network is immutable. All of this is possible with the introduction of blockchain technology and Smart Contracts.

However, what did motivate a 19-year-old to take on a project this big? When asked, Amin replied, "There are two main motivations." "Firstly a document called The Great Hack and secondly limitations some group of people have," he continued. Originating from the middle east, Amin knew there were teenagers who did not have access to the Web as he did. Due to political factors, these teenagers cannot access the Web or Social Media, despite having a device and internet access. These people continuously receive messages that say, "Access Denied" or "This item is not available in your country". Shockingly enough, they might need to hide their identity just to use Youtube. Amin claims the new Web will be equally available to anyone with a device and internet access since no one controls the DWeb, not even the creators!

The DWebfounder team are also planning to introduce DSM and DGames, Decentralized Social Media and Decentralized Games as well. This ambitious project will be live on Kickstarter, starting on Amin's birthday (26th Oct) and ending on Thanksgiving day (25th Nov).