A Great Gift Idea: Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide, All-new 2022 Edition

Kovels' Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2022

Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles 2022 Price Guide, the most complete and best-illustrated antiques and collectibles price guide, makes a great holiday gift.

We know you’ll enjoy our new price book. It’s filled with loads of information you can’t afford to be without. We’ve spent years building our research library, and work daily to keep prices updated.” — Terry Kovel

CLEVELAND, OHIO, US, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s the time of year to think about holiday gifts for friends and family, and the antiques experts at Kovels.com know that this year, it might be challenging to buy items big and small. But you can’t get a better gift for the collector in the family than their newest book, Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2022.

Kovels’ 2022 price guide has a record 3,000 color pictures of items sold in the past year, 12,500 verified prices arranged in over 700 categories, and more than 500 marks to help make dating and identification easier. Included are comments about trends and pricing patterns in the antiques and collectibles market, as well as hot, new collectible topics such as baseball cards, toy robots, Scandinavian furniture from the 1950s to 1990s, and early examples of photography.

Best of all, there’s an entirely new center section in Kovels’ 2022 book — “Collecting Trends: Twentieth-Century American Studio Jewelry” — showcasing designers of the new, bold, and modern “jewelry as art” that emerged in the late 1940s and ’50s. Also included is an exclusive report on the past year’s record-setting prices, fakes alerts, and hundreds of expert tips.

With a nationally syndicated newspaper column, newsletter, past TV series and a popular website, Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel are, without a doubt, America’s leading popular authorities on antiques and collectibles. Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2022 is a valuable resource to help collectors make wise decisions and save money. Available in bookstores, or Kovels.com — just select the “Shop Kovels” tab. What a great gift!

About the Authors:

Terry Kovel has been a lifelong collector and expert and has written more than 100 books on antiques and collectibles. She writes a nationally syndicated newspaper column, a subscription newsletter, and a weekly e-newsletter. Terry lives in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kim Kovel, daughter of Terry and Ralph Kovel, caught the collecting bug as a child, growing up in a house filled with antiques and traveling regularly to antique shows and flea markets all over the country. Kim lives in Florida in a 1950s house.

About Kovels.com

Kovels.com, created by Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel, provides collectors and researchers with up-to-date and accurate information on antiques and collectibles. The company was founded in 1953 by Terry Kovel and her late husband, Ralph. Since then, Kovels’ Antiques has written some of America’s most popular books and articles about collecting, including the best-selling Kovels’ Antiques and Collectibles Price Guide, now in its 54th edition. The website, Kovels.com, online since 1998, offers more than 1 million prices. It gives readers a bird’s-eye view of the market through latest news, auction reports, a marks dictionary, antiques & collectibles identification guides covering items from 1750 to 2000, advice on downsizing and settling an estate, a directory of appraisers, auctions, clubs, and publications, the digital edition of Kovels on Antiques and Collectibles monthly newsletter plus 47 years of archives, readers’ questions and answers, and much more. Kovels also sends a free weekly email, Kovels Komments.