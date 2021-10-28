Submit Release
Shelbyville Man Indicted, Charged in Shelbyville & Nashville Shootings

NASHVILLE – Ongoing casework by special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to 13 felony indictments for a Shelbyville man in connection to two shootings – one of them deadly – earlier this year in Middle Tennessee.

On August 13th, at the request of 17th District Attorney General Robert Carter, TBI special agents began investigating the shooting of a woman in Shelbyville. On August 17th, 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk requested TBI agents merge the investigation — with the assistance of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department — with one involving the shooting death of 22-year-old James William Warner, of Shelbyville. During the investigation, agents developed information leading to Samuel Earl Rich (DOB 8-9-96) as the person responsible for both crimes.

On Wednesday, the Davidson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Rich with three counts of First-Degree Murder, one count of Especially Aggravated Robbery, one count of Felon in Possession of a Weapon, and one count of Theft in relation to Warner’s homicide.

On August 15th, authorities arrested and charged Rich in connection to the Shelbyville shooting, and, this week, a Bedford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging him with seven criminal counts related to the case, including Attempted First-Degree Murder. Today, authorities transferred Rich from the Bedford County Jail to Davidson County and served him with the additional charges, where, at the time of this release, he remained in custody without bond.

