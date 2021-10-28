Attorney General Moody Stands Up for Frontline Heroes on National First Responders Day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is standing up for Florida first responders. Today, Oct. 28, marks National First Responders Day. In recognition of the occasion, Attorney General Moody is highlighting legal efforts to protect the jobs of law enforcement officers, firefighters and other frontline heroes.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Florida’s first responders are the heartbeat of our state. They answer the call, no matter what danger lies ahead. Without the service of these heroes, we would not have the safety or security we are afforded every day in this great state. That is why, I will always fight for our law enforcement officers, firefighters and any other brave Floridians risking their safety for ours.”Last week, Attorney General Moody filed a legal briefin support of firefighters challenging Orange County’s unlawful COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Attorney General Moody filed the brief on the same day the county fired the Fire Rescue Battalion Chief following the chief’s refusal to discipline firefighters who did not comply with the unlawful mandate. To read the filing, click here.Last month, Attorney General Moody also filed a brief supporting Gainesville police officers threatened to be fired by the city of Gainesville as a result of refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Attorney General Moody argued that the city’s policy violated a Florida law forbidding a government entity from requiring a person to provide documentation certifying the receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine to gain access to governmental operations in Florida. To read the filing, click here. The court granted relief for the police officers as the Attorney General requested.Earlier this month, Attorney General Moody launched Be A Florida Hero, a nationwide law enforcement recruitment initiative. Be A Florida Hero is designed to make it easier than ever for someone interested in becoming a Florida law enforcement officer to learn about the different agencies, search open positions and find contact information to apply for available jobs.As a strong advocate for law enforcement, Attorney General Moody recently joined Governor Ron DeSantis in support of pro-police legislative priorities, including:
A proposed $5,000 signing bonus to new law enforcement hires;
Offering the law enforcement exam free of charge to officers moving to the state;
Reimbursing training materials and courses up to $1,000 to officers looking to relocate to Florida; and
Creating a law enforcement academy scholarship.
Shortly after taking office, Attorney General Moody created the Back the Blue campaignto highlight law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. This year alone, Attorney General Moody presented 13 recipients with the Back the Blue Award and most recently awarded a program for providing law enforcement agencies with service dogs.
In May, Attorney General Moody launched a new law enforcement initiative called Thin Line Tribute. The tribute is designed to give law enforcement officers the recognition they greatly deserve, but often do not receive. Attorney General Moody visits local law enforcement agencies to thank officers for their dedicated service, encouraging support from the community.
