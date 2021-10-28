Elizabeth Moore Announces Her Latest Collection, The Initial Collection, Fine Jewelry Designed to Celebrate the Everyday
U.S.-made unique and sustainable 14K gold jewelry available now for holiday gifts, online and by appointment in NYCNEW YORK, OH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular, environmentally friendly fine jewelry designer Elizabeth Moore today announced the launch of the newest addition to her line of consciously made fine jewelry … The Initial Collection. This collection is launching in the city that inspires all of Moore’s pieces and is available online and through select retailers throughout the U.S. beginning in November.
Moore is opening her new showroom and design office in Midtown Manhattan, granting appointments for those who want to make sure they have special holiday gifts. Moore suggests that clients avoid potential supply chain issues by purchasing her custom and limited fine jewelry line early.
“This latest collection is fun and flirty and designed to celebrate you and the ones you love,” said Moore. “The Initial charm rings are full of movement and whimsy and can be worn either layered or by themselves. The earrings can be purchased as a pair or as singles and are a welcome addition to anyone’s ear party. Every piece is handcrafted locally in Manhattan in 14K recycled gold. Our letters may be purchased on their own for you to add to your favorite chain or charm holder.
“I want to give women a product that can be a meaningful ‘self gift,’ too. We women have so much on our plates as business owners, mothers, wives and free spirits. I have put subtle symbols in each piece of fine jewelry as reminders of inspiration, strength and resilience. I want to remind women that possibilities and passions are limitless. Everyone needs a little reminder of what keeps us all going. I am proud to be a female-owned business with all of my fine jewelry collections made in the USA and handcrafted in New York City.”
Moore understands the absolute importance of a sustainable existence. As her brand has grown, she has made ethical, conscious and progressive jewelry. Craftsmanship is imperative while continually focusing on keeping quality, price and intention at the forefront.
Elizabeth Moore’s collections include:
• Initial
• The Eye of the Sun
• Infinity
• Circle of 5ths
• Celestial
• Heart Collection
Moore’s signature style incorporates brushed or polished gold, marquise stones and her special ‘cigar band’ ring. She works with tourmaline, lapis lazuli, diamond, sapphire, sun stone, aquamarine, black onyx, tanzanite, labradorite and turquoise.
For more information, visit elizabethmoore.com/collections/initial-collection.
