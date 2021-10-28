Black's Creek Ammo Amnesty Program returns Nov. 1

Starting on Nov. 1, the “Ammo Amnesty” program is back at Black’s Creek Public Shooting Range, giving shooters the opportunity to use some types of steel-component ammunition — bimetal or steel-jacketed —that normally are not allowed at the range.

Subject to daily weather conditions, the steel amnesty program will run between Nov. 1 and March 31.

Steel cored (green tip) and incendiary/tracer rounds are still prohibited. As always, shooters will have to bring their ammunition into the range office for approval at check in.

CAPTION: Just some examples of ammo now allowed during the Ammo Amnesty Program at Black’s Creek Public Shooting Range