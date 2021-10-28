Submit Release
SH 37 Red River County

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a pavement resurfacing project along a portion of State Highway 37 in Red River County will begin Nov. 4, 2021.

Contractor R.K. Hall LLC was granted 223 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $7.7 million. TxDOT officials expect the project to be complete in fall 2022.

Contractor crews will install barricades for this project Nov. 1. The work will occur from the intersection of State Highway 37 and US 82 northward approximately 17 miles to the Texas-Oklahoma state line. The contractor anticipates starting work at the intersection of SH 37 and US 82 in Clarksville and working north to the state line, officials said.

The contractor will resurface the pavement on this portion of the roadway, and upgrade metal-beam guard fence and bridge railings. This work will require the use of temporary, occasional daytime lane closures and vehicle width restrictions while the project is underway, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

