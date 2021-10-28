Supreme Court announces new chief financial officer

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court announced that Luke Drury has joined the judicial branch as its chief financial officer effective October 18.

Drury previously served as chief fiscal officer for the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office. He succeeds Stephanie Bunten, who was appointed judicial administrator in April.

"With his experience in state budgeting, Luke is already proving himself a vital asset to our fiscal office and the judicial branch,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “His role is key to helping us maintain our reputation as good stewards of our financial resources, most of which are used to pay salaries for judges and employees who serve Kansans in courts statewide."

As chief financial officer in the Office of Judicial Administration, Drury will direct the fiscal office and its accounting functions, including maintaining financial, budgetary, and payroll records. He also is responsible for developing cost accounting procedures for effective fiscal control and for compiling financial data for annual and other reports.

Drury said his experience with the Kansas Division of Budget and Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs gave him a thorough understanding of budgeting practices, rules, and policy and procedure.

“I am excited to join the team at the judicial branch,” Drury said. “I have spent the entirety of my professional life in the state budgeting and financial realms, and I look forward to serving the people of Kansas in this new role.”

Drury has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Emporia State University and a Master of Public Administration with an emphasis in public budgeting and finance from Kansas State University.