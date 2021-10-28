October 28, 2021

The Wyoming Lottery Corporation is scheduled to hold a Quarterly Board Meeting on November 1, 2021. The anticipated public hearing will be held at 8:30 AM in Themopolis, WY and via Zoom. For more information go to wyolotto.com; click on “About” and then “Board Meetings”, or contact the Wyoming Lottery Corporation Office at (307) 432-9300.

Download Meeting Agenda