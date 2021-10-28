ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 29-Nov. 1) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Drivers should prepare for closures or lane restrictions along Interstate 10, Loop 101 and other freeways this weekend (Oct. 29-Nov. 1) for improvement projects in the Phoenix-area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:

Westbound Interstate 10 closed between Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) and Avondale Boulevard in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 1) for pavement improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound Loop 101 will remain open . Expect heavy traffic and delays. DETOUR : Drivers on westbound I-10 can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes, including westbound McDowell Road, to travel beyond the closure.

(Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley (Nov. 1) for pavement improvement project. . Expect heavy traffic and delays. : Drivers on westbound I-10 can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes, including westbound McDowell Road, to travel beyond the closure. Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Seventh Avenue and Cave Creek Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 1) for pavement joint sealing as part of widening project. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 27th and 19th avenues closed. DETOUR : Expect heavy traffic and consider alternate routes including eastbound Union Hills Drive or Deer Valley Road. Eastbound Loop 101 traffic also can use eastbound Beardsley frontage road.

(Pima Freeway) in north Phoenix (Nov. 1) for pavement joint sealing as part of widening project. : Expect heavy traffic and consider alternate routes including eastbound Union Hills Drive or Deer Valley Road. Eastbound Loop 101 traffic also can use eastbound Beardsley frontage road. Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Gilbert Road and Val Vista Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 1) for new Lindsay Road interchange project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Cooper and McQueen roads also closed. DETOUR : Consider alternate routes including eastbound Germann and Pecos roads to Val Vista Drive to travel beyond the closure.

(Santan Freeway) (Nov. 1) for new Lindsay Road interchange project. : Consider alternate routes including eastbound Germann and Pecos roads to Val Vista Drive to travel beyond the closure. Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to two lanes (right lanes closed) between Broadway Road and 24th Street from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 30) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Expect westbound I-10 on- and off-ramp closures in this area. Southbound State Route 143 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Northbound SR 143 also narrowed to one lane between Broadway Road and University Drive . DETOUR : Allow extra travel time, be prepared to use alternate routes while any ramps are closed and use caution when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

(right lanes closed) (Oct. 30) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. . : Allow extra travel time, be prepared to use alternate routes while any ramps are closed and use caution when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to three lanes (right lanes closed) between 24th Street and Broadway Road from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 31) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Expect eastbound I-10 on- and off-ramp closures in this area. DETOUR : Allow extra travel time, be prepared to use alternate routes while any ramps are closed and use caution when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

(right lanes closed) (Oct. 31) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. : Allow extra travel time, be prepared to use alternate routes while any ramps are closed and use caution when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in areas between Verrado Way and State Route 85 in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 30) and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 31) for widening project. Work zone is currently focused between Watson Road and SR 85. DETOUR : Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

in Buckeye (Oct. 30) (Oct. 31) for widening project. Work zone is currently focused between Watson Road and SR 85. : Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Southbound Interstate 17 left two lanes closed between McDowell Road and Van Buren Street from 4 a.m. to noon Saturday (Oct. 30) for center barrier wall repair. Northbound I-17 left lane also closed in this area. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in all work zones.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

