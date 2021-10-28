Halloween trick-or-treaters welcome at Governor’s Residence Sunday afternoon

BISMARCK, N.D. – Halloween trick-or-treaters will be welcomed at the Governor’s Residence on Sunday afternoon, continuing a long-standing tradition.

Children and accompanying adults are invited to come to the east entrance of the residence between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Parking is available in the Capitol mall loop. The residence is in the southwest corner of the Capitol grounds, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will have snowplows and other equipment on site to provide an interactive experience for children.