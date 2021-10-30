Silicon Valley Institute Announces new Hair Transplant Before and After Pictures to its Gallery
Silicon Valley Hair Institute is proud to announce new "before and after" photos to its gallery of hair transplant successes.
Hair loss varies greatly between men and women, and within one gender, patient-by-patient.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a best-in-class hair transplant clinic serving Bay Area residents at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/, is proud to announce new posts to its "before and after" gallery of hair transplant successes. The new photos help both men and women suffering from hair loss to learn about their options.
— Miguel Canales, MD
"Hair loss varies greatly between men and women, and within one gender, patient-by-patient," explained Miguel Canales, MD. "The updated photos give our patients a better understanding of how hair restoration looks different and how we might help them."
Hair loss sufferers can review new hair transplant ‘before’ and ‘after’ photos on the Silicon Valley Hair Institute page at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/before-after/. The updated gallery displays hair restoration journeys for both women and men. Photos show results from hair restoration procedures, including robotic hair transplant surgery. Located in Foster City, the top-rated hair loss clinic supports not just male hair loss mitigation but also female hairline protocols, micro pigmentation, eyebrow transplants, and even gender affirmation hair transplantation options. Interested women can review the women's hair loss page at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/womens-hair-loss-protocol/. Women, men, and transgender persons seeking answers to hair transplantation issues can reach out to the Foster City hair loss clinic for a no-obligation consultation. Dr. Canales is currently scheduling virtual consults. To learn more about online discussions with a hair transplant professional, go to the clinic page at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/virtual/. Those with skincare issues can visit the sister website at https://svaestheticderm.com/.
BAY AREA FOLKS 'TAKE CHARGE' OF THINNING HAIR AND REVIEW HAIR TRANSPLANT BEFORE AND AFTER PICTURES
Here is the background on this release. The newly updated gallery of hair transplant before and after pictures help support the hair loss concerns of a diverse group of Bay Area persons. Photos display the receding hairlines of men and women and how hair loss can appear different in different persons. ‘After’ images show how hair restoration treatments can result in thicker hair from new technologies. Interested persons are urged to visit the newly updated photos and then reach out for a one-on-one consultation with Dr. Miguel Canales on hair restoration options.
ABOUT THE SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales - is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fut-surgery/) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/) procedures. Dr. Canales is a top-rated hair transplant specialist for Bay Area residents. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute specializes in hair loss and hair restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo-Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond.). Dr. Canales also specializes in aesthetic hair restoration for females seeking eyebrow transplantation or hairline advancements.
