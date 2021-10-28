Data-Tech Partners with U.S. Department of Justice to Increase Cybersecurity Awareness
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data-Tech, a leading IT solutions company in the Tampa Bay area, has partnered with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to raise awareness for cybersecurity and cybercrime issues across America.
Cybercriminals are constantly evolving their tactics, which is why it's important that people stay informed about how they work. This partnership aims to better protect organizations against the most significant threats, such as Organizational Cybersecurity, Insider Threat, Business Email Compromise (BEC), Economic Espionage, Internet Fraud, and more. Understanding what type of data these hackers might want, how they may go about getting it, and who they might target next is a goal both parties are persistent on achieving.
In addition to protecting organizations, this partnership will educate Americans about cybersecurity risks and offer practical digital safety tips like creating strong passwords and recognizing 2FA authentication schemes. Discussion topics will include everything from ransomware to compliance standards as these organizations strive to help both individuals and businesses develop a cybersecurity strategy. By providing the resources and knowledge necessary to protect against cybercriminals, this new partnership will allow companies in various industries to work seamlessly while limiting their exposure to the potential threats looming in the cyber world.
