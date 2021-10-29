Submit Release
News Search

There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,444 in the last 365 days.

Former Planned Parenthood Director Abby Johnson to Speak at Vegas Pro-Life Fundraising Banquet, Nov. 12th

Abby Johnson comes to Las Vegas Nov. 12, 2021

Abby Johnson comes to Las Vegas Nov. 12, 2021

Champions for life graphic - baby photo

Champions for life graphic - baby photo

Champions for life lineup 2021

Champions for life lineup 2021

Meet & Greet With Johnson at the First Choice Pregnancy Services 17th Annual Silent Auction and Fundraising Banquet, "Champions for Life" at the Westgate Resort

Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you.”
— Jeremiah 1:5
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest fundraising event of the year for the non-profit organization First Choice Pregnancy Services, their 17th Annual Silent Auction and Banquet, "Champions for Life", will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm in the luxurious Westgate Resort Ballrooms.

Abby Johnson will be speaking in an encore appearance in what is to be the organization's first large fundraiser since the pandemic hit. First Choice Pregnancy Services serves the women of the Las Vegas community free of charge, with services like pregnancy tests and ultrasounds. It is the busiest clinic of it's kind in the Nation! Abby has a heart for helping women, and you can meet her during the Meet & Greet at the "Champions for Life" Banquet, from 5:30 pm- 6:15 pm. Stay to hear her heart for the unborn, and the sensational lineup accompanying her like Pro-Life Advocate Seth Gruber, and Mrs. Nevada International 2022 Ashley Tesoro.

Register TODAY and bring your pro-life supporters! Seats are limited! Go to www.firstchoicefriendslv.org/banquet2021 or call 702-294-2273!

For media inquires, contact: Jessica Ancell at 702-294-2273 ext 209 or email: events@firstchoicefriendslv.org

Jessica Ancell
First Choice Pregnancy Services
+1 702-294-2273
events@firstchoicefriendslv.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Champions for Life Banquet 2021 trailer video

You just read:

Former Planned Parenthood Director Abby Johnson to Speak at Vegas Pro-Life Fundraising Banquet, Nov. 12th

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Religion, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.