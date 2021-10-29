Former Planned Parenthood Director Abby Johnson to Speak at Vegas Pro-Life Fundraising Banquet, Nov. 12th
Meet & Greet With Johnson at the First Choice Pregnancy Services 17th Annual Silent Auction and Fundraising Banquet, "Champions for Life" at the Westgate Resort
Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest fundraising event of the year for the non-profit organization First Choice Pregnancy Services, their 17th Annual Silent Auction and Banquet, "Champions for Life", will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm in the luxurious Westgate Resort Ballrooms.
— Jeremiah 1:5
Abby Johnson will be speaking in an encore appearance in what is to be the organization's first large fundraiser since the pandemic hit. First Choice Pregnancy Services serves the women of the Las Vegas community free of charge, with services like pregnancy tests and ultrasounds. It is the busiest clinic of it's kind in the Nation! Abby has a heart for helping women, and you can meet her during the Meet & Greet at the "Champions for Life" Banquet, from 5:30 pm- 6:15 pm. Stay to hear her heart for the unborn, and the sensational lineup accompanying her like Pro-Life Advocate Seth Gruber, and Mrs. Nevada International 2022 Ashley Tesoro.
Register TODAY and bring your pro-life supporters! Seats are limited! Go to www.firstchoicefriendslv.org/banquet2021 or call 702-294-2273!
For media inquires, contact: Jessica Ancell at 702-294-2273 ext 209 or email: events@firstchoicefriendslv.org
Jessica Ancell
First Choice Pregnancy Services
+1 702-294-2273
events@firstchoicefriendslv.org
Champions for Life Banquet 2021 trailer video